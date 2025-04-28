$41.750.06
Pakistan's Defense Minister says Indian military invasion is imminent - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1166 views

Pakistan's Defense Minister announced the country's increased readiness for a possible Indian invasion, against the backdrop of a recent militant attack on tourists in Kashmir. He added that Pakistan would use nuclear weapons only when its existence is threatened.

Pakistan's Defense Minister says Indian military invasion is imminent - Reuters

Today, the Minister of Defense of Pakistan stated that a military invasion by neighboring India is inevitable after the attack by Pakistani militants on tourists in Kashmir last week. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that his country is on high alert and will use its nuclear arsenal only if "there is a direct threat to our existence."

We have strengthened our forces, because that is what is inevitable now. Therefore, in this situation, some strategic decisions must be made, so these decisions were made 

- said Asif.

According to the publication, the minister added that the Pakistani military "informed the government about the possibility of an attack by India." He did not elaborate on why he believes an invasion is inevitable.

Let us remind you

On April 22, a massive attack on tourists took place in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir. As a result of the tragedy, 26 people died. The little-known militant group "Kashmiri Resistance" claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that the victims were not tourists, but undercover agents.

After that, the Indian authorities announced the suspension of issuing visas to Pakistani citizens.

And on April 24, shots rang out on the border of India and Pakistan. According to preliminary data, Indian border posts were fired upon by Pakistani troops. In response, India raised fighter jets and reconnaissance aircraft into the air. The US Embassy in India recommended its citizens to refrain from visiting Kashmir.

On the same day, explosions occurred in India in the homes of members of the Pakistani group "Lashkar-e-Taiba", who are likely involved in the attack in Kashmir.

Today, April 28, India stated that it has been responding to "unprovoked" shelling from Pakistan along the actual border for the fourth night in a row, so tensions between the two nuclear-armed states are increasing.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
India
United States
Pakistan
