Pakistan cricket team to boycott T20 World Cup match against India

The Pakistan cricket team will be allowed to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup, but they must boycott the group match against India. This was announced by the Pakistani government on Sunday, according to UNN, citing AP.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants permission to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026," the government said in a statement on its official X account. "However, the Pakistan cricket team should not take the field in the match scheduled for February 15, 2026, against India."

India and Pakistan reach ceasefire without US mediation: details

Pakistan will play all its matches in Sri Lanka due to political tensions with India, which is co-hosting the tournament along with Sri Lanka.

The reason for Pakistan's boycott of the Group A match against India was not given, but Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi criticized the ICC for "double standards" for refusing to move Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka. Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in this tournament.

Pakistan's first match will be on Saturday against the Netherlands. The team will then play against the USA on February 10 and against Namibia on February 18.

India will automatically receive two points if Pakistan withdraws from the match.