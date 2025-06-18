India and Pakistan reach ceasefire without US mediation: details

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 11046 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 34020 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 74762 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 51071 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 68159 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 99289 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 219703 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 223386 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 200429 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 229043 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
43%
748mm
Popular news
13 enemy UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia: the consequences are devastating (video)June 18, 03:39 AM • 19604 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21June 18, 04:45 AM • 86307 views
Flights to tourist Bali canceled after volcano eruption in IndonesiaJune 18, 05:19 AM • 10696 views
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading 09:07 AM • 36371 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News11:20 AM • 20571 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 140047 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 367376 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 412476 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 410933 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 479868 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mikhail Fedorov
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 85607 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 143949 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 155336 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 214439 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118981 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Financial Times
The New York Times
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

India and Pakistan reach ceasefire without US mediation: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1530 views

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan was the result of negotiations between the countries, not US mediation. Indian Prime Minister Modi stressed that the US has no merit in this situation.

India and Pakistan reach ceasefire without US mediation: details

The truce between India and Pakistan, which was reached after the conflict in May, was the result of negotiations between the two countries, not US mediation. This is reported by UNN with reference to AlJazeera.

Details

According to media reports, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear to US President Donald Trump that he had no merit in this situation.

During this period, there were no talks at any stage on such topics as a trade agreement between India and the United States or US mediation between India and Pakistan, Indian Foreign Minister Vikram Misri said on Wednesday.

He noted that the leaders of India and Pakistan spoke by telephone late on Tuesday, after they were unable to meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, where Modi was a guest. The call lasted 35 minutes.

Reference

India and Pakistan agreed to withdraw troops to positions before the start of the armed conflict.

Recall

The situation between the countries escalated after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6. It is reported that the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindur.

Later, the Government of Pakistan announced the launch of a large-scale military operation "Bunyan un Marsoos" in response to actions by India.

Also, UNN reported that a large-scale air battle took place between India and Pakistan , in which 125 fighters took part. At the same time, the plane of neither side went beyond the airspace of its country.

But after the ceasefire in the state of Jammu and Kashmir explosions rang out. It happened on May 10.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
United States
Pakistan
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9