India and Pakistan reach ceasefire without US mediation: details

The truce between India and Pakistan, which was reached after the conflict in May, was the result of negotiations between the two countries, not US mediation. This is reported by UNN with reference to AlJazeera.

Details

According to media reports, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear to US President Donald Trump that he had no merit in this situation.

During this period, there were no talks at any stage on such topics as a trade agreement between India and the United States or US mediation between India and Pakistan, Indian Foreign Minister Vikram Misri said on Wednesday.

He noted that the leaders of India and Pakistan spoke by telephone late on Tuesday, after they were unable to meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, where Modi was a guest. The call lasted 35 minutes.

Reference

India and Pakistan agreed to withdraw troops to positions before the start of the armed conflict.

Recall

The situation between the countries escalated after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6. It is reported that the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindur.

Later, the Government of Pakistan announced the launch of a large-scale military operation "Bunyan un Marsoos" in response to actions by India.

Also, UNN reported that a large-scale air battle took place between India and Pakistan , in which 125 fighters took part. At the same time, the plane of neither side went beyond the airspace of its country.

But after the ceasefire in the state of Jammu and Kashmir explosions rang out. It happened on May 10.