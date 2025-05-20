"Painful for Russia is beneficial for peace": Zelenskyy, in a conversation with von der Leyen, outlined the priorities of the 18th sanctions package against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another international call - with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, assessing the new EU sanctions package against Russia as a "step in the right direction" and naming the sectors that should be targeted by the bloc's 18th sanctions package against Russia. The parties coordinated after negotiations with US President Donald Trump, the Head of State said, UNN writes.

I thanked the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the entire EU for the 17th sanctions package. This is a step in the right direction. It is important to strictly limit the Russian tanker fleet, which serves to finance the killings, as well as all the schemes that Russia uses to build up its military industry," - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President emphasized: "The more pressure there is on Russia, the more motives Moscow will have to move towards a real peace."

We also discussed with Ursula the preparation of the 18th package of EU sanctions. Russian oil, energy trade infrastructure, banks and financial schemes - this is what is most painful for Russia, and therefore most useful for peace," - Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he expressed his gratitude "to all those who advocate the need to strengthen sanctions and make strong decisions."

"We also discussed in detail yesterday's conversation with President Trump and our joint diplomatic work with partners. Europe must be involved in the process, and we are coordinating all steps as much as possible," Zelenskyy said.

Just spoke on the phone with Zelenskyy. We are closely coordinating further steps. Europe has just adopted the 17th package of tough sanctions. The 18th package with even tougher sanctions is being prepared. It is time to increase pressure on Russia to achieve a ceasefire," - wrote von der Leyen herself in X.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a series of negotiations with partners earlier today, May 20. In particular, has spoken already with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Von der Leyen, Meloni and Stubb were among those European leaders with whom Zelenskyy spoke to Trump on May 19, after the US President's conversation with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

