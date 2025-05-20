"Painful for Russia is beneficial for peace": Zelenskyy, in a conversation with von der Leyen, outlined the priorities of the 18th sanctions package against Russia

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 112 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 14937 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM • 17026 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 41983 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 39953 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 143807 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 91744 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 154556 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 109870 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 266809 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.7m/s
66%
744mm
Popular news

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

May 20, 05:24 AM • 23137 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 47559 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 63933 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

May 20, 06:47 AM • 44674 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 78099 views
Publications

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 14942 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 41987 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 143810 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 128715 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 154160 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 78207 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 69067 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 66561 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 150752 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 153494 views
Actual

The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

"Painful for Russia is beneficial for peace": Zelenskyy, in a conversation with von der Leyen, outlined the priorities of the 18th sanctions package against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the 18th package of EU sanctions with Ursula von der Leyen, emphasizing the need to restrict Russian oil and financial schemes. They also coordinated actions after negotiations with Trump.

"Painful for Russia is beneficial for peace": Zelenskyy, in a conversation with von der Leyen, outlined the priorities of the 18th sanctions package against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another international call - with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, assessing the new EU sanctions package against Russia as a "step in the right direction" and naming the sectors that should be targeted by the bloc's 18th sanctions package against Russia. The parties coordinated after negotiations with US President Donald Trump, the Head of State said, UNN writes.

I thanked the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the entire EU for the 17th sanctions package. This is a step in the right direction. It is important to strictly limit the Russian tanker fleet, which serves to finance the killings, as well as all the schemes that Russia uses to build up its military industry,"

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President emphasized: "The more pressure there is on Russia, the more motives Moscow will have to move towards a real peace."

We also discussed with Ursula the preparation of the 18th package of EU sanctions. Russian oil, energy trade infrastructure, banks and financial schemes - this is what is most painful for Russia, and therefore most useful for peace,"

- Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he expressed his gratitude "to all those who advocate the need to strengthen sanctions and make strong decisions."

"We also discussed in detail yesterday's conversation with President Trump and our joint diplomatic work with partners. Europe must be involved in the process, and we are coordinating all steps as much as possible," Zelenskyy said.

Just spoke on the phone with Zelenskyy. We are closely coordinating further steps. Europe has just adopted the 17th package of tough sanctions. The 18th package with even tougher sanctions is being prepared. It is time to increase pressure on Russia to achieve a ceasefire,"

- wrote von der Leyen herself in X.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a series of negotiations with partners earlier today, May 20. In particular, has spoken already with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Von der Leyen, Meloni and Stubb were among those European leaders with whom Zelenskyy spoke to Trump on May 19, after the US President's conversation with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

Axios learned the details of Trump's conversation with EU and Zelenskyy leaders: some seemed "surprised" or "shocked"20.05.25, 15:09 • 2646 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Giorgia Meloni
Alexander Stubb
European Commission
Donald Trump
Finland
Italy
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Brent
$65.11
Bitcoin
$104,435.00
S&P 500
$5,942.39
Tesla
$344.35
Газ TTF
$36.28
Золото
$3,265.29
Ethereum
$2,488.71