The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has voted in favor of a resolution on sustainable and just peace in Ukraine, which confirms the principle of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” supports the formula “peace through strength” and for the first time recognizes that China is a decisive factor contributing to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, MP, head of the PACE Committee on Culture, Science, Education and Media, Vice President of ALDE Yevhenia Kravchuk said on Thursday, according to UNN.

PACE confirmed that nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine and supported the formula “peace through strength”! Resolution “European commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine” was adopted with 86 votes in favor - Kravchuk said.

In the morning, she said, the document was strengthened thanks to the amendments adopted by the Ukrainian delegation.

According to Kravchuk, the key provisions include:

The Assembly recognized that Putin must be held accountable for the numerous terrorist acts committed against civilians under his rule;

Lasting peace is possible only if Russia gives up its imperial ambitions and decolonizes;

Efforts to achieve peace should support and complement the principle of “peace through strength.

The Assembly emphasizes the need for member states to prioritize investment in their own defense industry;

PACE emphasizes that any peace talks should be conducted with the participation of Ukraine and respect its right to determine its own future, including its sovereign right to continue integration into the EU as well as membership in other international organizations;

enshrines the right of Ukraine as a victim of aggression to full reparation or compensation for the damage caused;

the bill calls for strengthening the sanctions regime against russia, in particular by expanding the list of russian shadow fleet vessels, banning imports of liquefied natural gas and pipeline gas from russia, personal sanctions, etc;

The Assembly recognized (for the first time (!)) that the People's Republic of China is a decisive factor contributing to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and calls on China to stop supporting the Russian military machine.

In addition, she said, there are provisions for increased humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of the civilian population, as well as support for demining efforts in Ukraine to address the significant threat posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance.

The PACE resolution actually recognized that Russia is manipulating history to justify aggression