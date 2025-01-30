PACE adopts resolution on a just peace in Ukraine: what it provides for

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 68152 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 90005 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106357 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109392 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103368 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133744 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103716 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113398 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116970 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102024 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 46907 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117391 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 52488 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111934 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 68152 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133744 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165809 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155649 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 19235 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 23428 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111937 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117395 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139729 views
Actual
PACE adopts resolution on a just peace in Ukraine: what it provides for

PACE adopts resolution on a just peace in Ukraine: what it provides for

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34692 views

The PACE adopted the resolution “European commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine” with 86 votes. The document supports the “peace through strength” formula and for the first time recognizes China's role in supporting Russian aggression.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has voted in favor of a resolution on sustainable and just peace in Ukraine, which confirms the principle of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” supports the formula “peace through strength” and for the first time recognizes that China is a decisive factor contributing to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, MP, head of the PACE Committee on Culture, Science, Education and Media, Vice President of ALDE Yevhenia Kravchuk said on Thursday, according to UNN.    

PACE confirmed that nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine and supported the formula “peace through strength”! Resolution “European commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine” was adopted with 86 votes in favor

- Kravchuk said.

In the morning, she said, the document was strengthened thanks to the amendments adopted by the Ukrainian delegation.

According to Kravchuk, the key provisions include:

  • The Assembly recognized that Putin must be held accountable for the numerous terrorist acts committed against civilians under his rule;
  • Lasting peace is possible only if Russia gives up its imperial ambitions and decolonizes;
  • Efforts to achieve peace should support and complement the principle of “peace through strength.
  • The Assembly emphasizes the need for member states to prioritize investment in their own defense industry;
  • PACE emphasizes that any peace talks should be conducted with the participation of Ukraine and respect its right to determine its own future, including its sovereign right to continue integration into the EU as well as membership in other international organizations;
  • enshrines the right of Ukraine as a victim of aggression to full reparation or compensation for the damage caused;
  • the bill calls for strengthening the sanctions regime against russia, in particular by expanding the list of russian shadow fleet vessels, banning imports of liquefied natural gas and pipeline gas from russia, personal sanctions, etc;
  • The Assembly recognized (for the first time (!)) that the People's Republic of China is a decisive factor contributing to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and calls on China to stop supporting the Russian military machine.

In addition, she said, there are provisions for increased humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of the civilian population, as well as support for demining efforts in Ukraine to address the significant threat posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance. 

The PACE resolution actually recognized that Russia is manipulating history to justify aggression29.01.25, 19:37 • 36534 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising