The PACE resolution actually recognized that Russia is manipulating history to justify aggression

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 77439 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96024 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107306 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110270 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130513 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103588 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134632 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103747 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113416 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116982 views

Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52708 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118546 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58331 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113155 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29068 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 77452 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130514 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134635 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166526 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156314 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23331 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 26883 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113157 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118547 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140005 views
Actual
The PACE resolution actually recognized that Russia is manipulating history to justify aggression

The PACE resolution actually recognized that Russia is manipulating history to justify aggression

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36535 views

The PACE adopted a resolution on countering manipulation of historical facts and the need to revise historical education. The document was supported by 107 deputies and provides for the inclusion of the study of totalitarian regimes in the curriculum.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has adopted a resolution recognizing the threat of Russian manipulation of historical facts and calling for a review of approaches to historical education, UNN reports.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution that actually recognizes the threat of Russian manipulation of historical facts and calls for a review of the policy of historical education,

- reported in the Servant of the People.

In particular, PACE proposes:

  • To create a space for a deeper understanding of the history of the 19th and 20th centuries, including its complex and sensitive aspects.
    • Include in the history curriculum the study of various forms of totalitarian regimes and violent ideological movements, emphasizing how distortions of history can be used to justify aggression in the modern world.

      PACE emphasized that the politicization of history is dangerous, and that historical education should build resistance to manipulations that justify aggression, human rights violations, and territorial claims.

      The resolution "Multiple perspectives in memory and history education for democratic citizenship" was adopted with 107 votes in favor!"

      - said Yevhenia Kravchuk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada's permanent delegation to PACE.

      Recall 

      The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution calling for the reform of the UN Security Council, the document envisages expanding membership, rethinking the use of the veto and revising the role of the UN General Assembly.

      Iryna Kolesnik

      Iryna Kolesnik

      WarPolitics

