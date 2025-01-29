The PACE resolution actually recognized that Russia is manipulating history to justify aggression

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has adopted a resolution recognizing the threat of Russian manipulation of historical facts and calling for a review of approaches to historical education, UNN reports.

In particular, PACE proposes:

To create a space for a deeper understanding of the history of the 19th and 20th centuries, including its complex and sensitive aspects.

Include in the history curriculum the study of various forms of totalitarian regimes and violent ideological movements, emphasizing how distortions of history can be used to justify aggression in the modern world.

PACE emphasized that the politicization of history is dangerous, and that historical education should build resistance to manipulations that justify aggression, human rights violations, and territorial claims.

The resolution "Multiple perspectives in memory and history education for democratic citizenship" was adopted with 107 votes in favor!" - said Yevhenia Kravchuk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada's permanent delegation to PACE.

