In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Over UAH 3.6 million appropriated during the renovation of the Pension Fund in Kyiv: an organized group involving institution officials exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Law enforcement officers have notified former officials of the Kyiv branch of the Pension Fund of Ukraine and representatives of private companies of suspicion. They are accused of embezzling over UAH 3.6 million in budget funds during the renovation of PFU buildings and the procurement of fire-fighting equipment.

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to several citizens. Among the defendants are former officials of the Kyiv city department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine and representatives of several private companies. They are accused of embezzling budget funds during the repair of PFU buildings and the purchase of fire-fighting equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

It is noted that among the defendants in the case are the shadow head of the contracting enterprise, an engineer for technical supervision, two heads of private enterprises, and two officials of the pension fund.

According to the investigation, a private company and the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Kyiv entered into an agreement for major repairs in the administrative buildings of the fund in the capital.

To win tender procurements, the scheme organizer – the head of a private firm – involved controlled enterprises. Subsequently, the then head of the contracting organization overstated the cost of equipment installation work in the acts of completed work. These acts were signed by pension institution officials, and based on them, the contractors received payment. The money received for the work was cashed out through controlled enterprises.

- the post says.

The expert conclusion confirmed damages of over 3.6 million hryvnias.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Kyiv City and Pechersk District Prosecutor's Offices of Kyiv, suspicion has been reported to officials and employees of private structures, as well as to the former head of the PFU in Kyiv and the head of the structural unit responsible for the quality of work performed. Depending on the role of each participant, their actions are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191, Parts 3, 4 of Article 358, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of choosing preventive measures for them is currently being decided.

The pre-trial investigation, which is being carried out in criminal proceedings by investigators of the Pechersk police department in Kyiv based on materials from the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine, is ongoing.

Members of the organized group face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

Prosecutors and the SBU uncovered a scheme that caused the state losses of over 33 million hryvnias due to incomplete equipping of large-caliber rifles. A former Ministry of Defense official and a company head have been notified of suspicion.

Large-scale embezzlement of food products in the military training unit "Desna": a preparatory meeting in the case has been scheduled02.07.25, 16:35 • 1663 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Pension Fund of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
