Large-scale embezzlement of food products in the military training unit "Desna": a preparatory meeting in the case has been scheduled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1098 views

A major and a female sergeant from the military unit "Desna" are accused of misappropriating food products worth almost half a million hryvnias. A preparatory meeting in the case of the rear services chief is scheduled for July 3.

A major and a female sergeant of the military unit "Desna" appropriated food products worth almost half a million hryvnias. They reduced the norms for issuing products to military personnel, creating an artificial surplus. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Law enforcement officers established 59 facts of appropriation of military property in the form of food products in the period from June 2024 to January 2025. Abusing their official position, the two, now already accused, caused damage to the state in the amount of almost half a million hryvnias. They created an artificial surplus of food products by reducing the established norm of products for cooking for military personnel

- the report says.

On January 27, 2025, the head of logistics was detained, and the next day, prosecutors notified him of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The prosecutor sent a motion to the court to choose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention with the possibility of bail. On January 29, 2025, the investigating judge of the Novozavodsky District Court of Chernihiv denied the prosecutor's motion and applied a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock home arrest with the imposition of duties provided for in Part 5 of Article 194 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

This ruling of the investigating judge was appealed by the prosecutor, but the Chernihiv Court of Appeal upheld the previous court decision. Subsequently, the term of house arrest was extended, most recently until July 22 of this year.

Regarding his assistant - the head of the dining room

On June 17, 2025, prosecutors also notified her of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She was chosen a preventive measure in the form of bail. Currently, due to her illness and inpatient treatment in a medical institution, the materials of the pre-trial investigation regarding her have been separated into a separate proceeding.

The indictment against the head of logistics was sent to the Kozelets District Court of Chernihiv Oblast on June 23. The preparatory court hearing in the criminal proceeding is scheduled for 11:00 on July 3 of this year.

At the preparatory hearing, the prosecutor will petition for the case to be scheduled for trial. If the defense files a motion to suspend the court proceedings due to the accused's military service, the prosecutor will categorically object and insist on scheduling the case for substantive consideration.

At the preparatory hearing, the prosecutor will petition for the case to be scheduled for trial. If the defense files a motion to suspend the court proceedings due to the accused's military service, the prosecutor will categorically object and insist on scheduling the case for substantive consideration

- added the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Chernihiv Oblast
Chernihiv
