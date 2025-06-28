Kravchenko: exposed scheme of embezzlement of UAH 5.4 million on fortifications, among the defendants is former deputy mayor of Kharkiv

$41.590.00
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 122396 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 129362 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 192910 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 129972 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 220487 views
Kravchenko: exposed scheme of embezzlement of UAH 5.4 million on fortifications, among the defendants is former deputy mayor of Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

According to the Prosecutor General, a criminal organization of five people, led by a former deputy mayor of Kharkiv, has been exposed for embezzling 5.4 million hryvnias of budget funds. The funds, intended for fortifications, were embezzled through inflated prices for material procurement.

Kravchenko: exposed scheme of embezzlement of UAH 5.4 million on fortifications, among the defendants is former deputy mayor of Kharkiv

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization of five people led by a former deputy mayor of Kharkiv, suspected of seizing UAH 5.4 million for fortifications, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As UNN learned, this refers to Andriy Rudenko.

The prosecutor's office, together with the police, exposed a criminal organization led by the former deputy mayor of Kharkiv. They are suspected of seizing UAH 5.4 million in budget funds allocated for fortifications.

- Kravchenko wrote.

Details

As the Prosecutor General reported, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Eastern Region "served notice of suspicion to five members of a criminal organization created and led by a former deputy mayor of the city of Kharkiv." In addition to the organizer, its members included four perpetrators, including: 2 enterprise managers and 2 individual entrepreneurs, the Prosecutor General noted.

"The organizer and director of one of the enterprises, as the main contractor, involved the head of a shell company and two similar individual entrepreneurs in illegal activities, who purchased property for equipping fortifications at prices inflated by more than 30% above market value," Kravchenko reported.

The investigation established that as a result of the criminal activity of the group, the state suffered losses amounting to UAH 5.4 million. Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, other episodes of this criminal organization's activities will be investigated.

As part of the proceedings, a series of searches were conducted on the territory of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, during which computer equipment, accounting, and financial documents were seized.

The prosecutor's office charges the suspects with participation in a criminal organization with the aim of embezzling budget funds on a particularly large scale, under martial law.

The organizer of the criminal group was served with suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 255, Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 4 of Art. 191, Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The perpetrators - under Part 3 of Art. 255, Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 4 of Art. 191, Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

All members of the criminal organization have been detained. A motion has been filed with the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention without setting the amount of bail for the suspects.

I would like to add that funds stolen from the budget must be returned to the state in full. And this applies not only to this case. And I warn everyone who wants to get rich at the expense of defense or the army - you will be held accountable with the full severity of the law.

- Kravchenko emphasized.

Ukraine spent about UAH 40 billion on the construction of the third line of fortifications - Shmyhal10.09.24, 13:50 • 23330 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
