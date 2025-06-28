Kravchenko: exposed scheme of embezzlement of UAH 5.4 million on fortifications, among the defendants is former deputy mayor of Kharkiv

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization of five people led by a former deputy mayor of Kharkiv, suspected of seizing UAH 5.4 million for fortifications, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As UNN learned, this refers to Andriy Rudenko.

The prosecutor's office, together with the police, exposed a criminal organization led by the former deputy mayor of Kharkiv. They are suspected of seizing UAH 5.4 million in budget funds allocated for fortifications. - Kravchenko wrote.

Details

As the Prosecutor General reported, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Eastern Region "served notice of suspicion to five members of a criminal organization created and led by a former deputy mayor of the city of Kharkiv." In addition to the organizer, its members included four perpetrators, including: 2 enterprise managers and 2 individual entrepreneurs, the Prosecutor General noted.

"The organizer and director of one of the enterprises, as the main contractor, involved the head of a shell company and two similar individual entrepreneurs in illegal activities, who purchased property for equipping fortifications at prices inflated by more than 30% above market value," Kravchenko reported.

The investigation established that as a result of the criminal activity of the group, the state suffered losses amounting to UAH 5.4 million. Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, other episodes of this criminal organization's activities will be investigated.

As part of the proceedings, a series of searches were conducted on the territory of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, during which computer equipment, accounting, and financial documents were seized.

The prosecutor's office charges the suspects with participation in a criminal organization with the aim of embezzling budget funds on a particularly large scale, under martial law.

The organizer of the criminal group was served with suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 255, Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 4 of Art. 191, Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The perpetrators - under Part 3 of Art. 255, Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 4 of Art. 191, Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 4 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

All members of the criminal organization have been detained. A motion has been filed with the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention without setting the amount of bail for the suspects.

I would like to add that funds stolen from the budget must be returned to the state in full. And this applies not only to this case. And I warn everyone who wants to get rich at the expense of defense or the army - you will be held accountable with the full severity of the law. - Kravchenko emphasized.

Ukraine spent about UAH 40 billion on the construction of the third line of fortifications - Shmyhal