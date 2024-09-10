Ukraine spent about UAH 40 billion on the construction of the third line of fortifications - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the use of UAH 40 billion from the state budget to create the 3rd line of fortifications. The construction was carried out with the help of RMA, while lines 1 and 2 were built by the Armed Forces at the expense of the Defense Ministry budget.
UAH 40 billion from the state budget and with the help of RMA were used to create the 3rd line of fortifications. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys at a press conference on the results of the government's work, according to a correspondent of UNN .
We have financed about UAH 40 billion for the creation and construction of fortifications of Line 3. The Armed Forces built lines 1 and 2 at the expense of the Ministry of Defense budget
He said that the 3rd line of fortifications with concrete structures was built at the expense of the state budget as a separate source from the reserve fund with the help of RMA.
Recall
Ukraine's President announced the almost complete completion of the construction of fortifications on the border with Belarus in Volyn Oblast. Zelensky emphasized the importance of these defense lines and the strong defense on the Ukrainian side.