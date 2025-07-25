Over UAH 2 million in losses from the "Municipal Nanny" program: an official and her husband-individual entrepreneur exposed in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, an official of the Social Protection Department, together with her husband, organized a fraudulent scheme - she facilitated the processing of documents for fictitious child care services. Through the "Municipal Nanny" program, the state suffered losses of over UAH 2 million, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

... an official of the Social Protection Department of the Stryi RA sought out families who fell under the "Municipal Nanny" program and facilitated the processing of documents for fictitious child care services. There were 41 such families. The care was supposedly to be provided by a private entrepreneur - the official's husband, with whom relevant agreements were concluded. - the message says.

Details

As the investigation established, he did not provide any services, as the number of employees working for him could not physically perform these duties.

Despite this, the entrepreneur drew up acts of completed works and handed them over to his wife, who then submitted the documents to the relevant structural units of the Stryi RTA for payments for the services provided.

Thus, over UAH 2 million was illegally paid from the state budget.

Prosecutors informed the couple of suspicion of fraud. Additionally, the official is incriminated with abuse of office, and the entrepreneur with complicity in committing the specified crime (Part 2 of Article 364, Part 5 of Article 27 - Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing preventive measures and suspending the official from office is being resolved.

Add

Pre-trial investigation under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being carried out by investigators of Police Department No. 2 of Stryi RUP GUNP in Lviv Oblast with the operational support of Stryi RV USBU in Lviv Oblast.

For reference: "Municipal Nanny" is a child care service for children under 3 years of age (or 6 years of age in certain cases), provided to support parents and guardians of the child. First, the parents pay for the nanny's work. And the state compensates them for part of the money based on the act of completed work, which indicates the hours of care and the amount of money spent.