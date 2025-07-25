$41.770.01
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Tags
Authors
Over UAH 2 million in losses from the "Municipal Nanny" program: an official and her husband-individual entrepreneur exposed in Lviv region

Kyiv

An official from the Social Protection Department of Lviv region and her husband organized a fraudulent scheme, registering fictitious childcare services under the "Municipal Nanny" program. This led to losses for the state of over UAH 2 million, as the services were not provided, and funds were illegally paid from the state budget.

Over UAH 2 million in losses from the "Municipal Nanny" program: an official and her husband-individual entrepreneur exposed in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, an official of the Social Protection Department, together with her husband, organized a fraudulent scheme - she facilitated the processing of documents for fictitious child care services. Through the "Municipal Nanny" program, the state suffered losses of over UAH 2 million, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

... an official of the Social Protection Department of the Stryi RA sought out families who fell under the "Municipal Nanny" program and facilitated the processing of documents for fictitious child care services. There were 41 such families. The care was supposedly to be provided by a private entrepreneur - the official's husband, with whom relevant agreements were concluded.

- the message says.

Details

As the investigation established, he did not provide any services, as the number of employees working for him could not physically perform these duties.

Despite this, the entrepreneur drew up acts of completed works and handed them over to his wife, who then submitted the documents to the relevant structural units of the Stryi RTA for payments for the services provided.

Thus, over UAH 2 million was illegally paid from the state budget.

Prosecutors informed the couple of suspicion of fraud. Additionally, the official is incriminated with abuse of office, and the entrepreneur with complicity in committing the specified crime (Part 2 of Article 364, Part 5 of Article 27 - Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing preventive measures and suspending the official from office is being resolved.

Add

Pre-trial investigation under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being carried out by investigators of Police Department No. 2 of Stryi RUP GUNP in Lviv Oblast with the operational support of Stryi RV USBU in Lviv Oblast.

For reference: "Municipal Nanny" is a child care service for children under 3 years of age (or 6 years of age in certain cases), provided to support parents and guardians of the child. First, the parents pay for the nanny's work. And the state compensates them for part of the money based on the act of completed work, which indicates the hours of care and the amount of money spent.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
