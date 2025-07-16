$41.820.01
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
12:12 PM • 1456 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 21504 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 46788 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 61723 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 76618 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 183358 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 230489 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 243744 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 107496 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 128679 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Damaged generators for the military worth over UAH 31 million purchased: scheme exposed in Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Law enforcement officers in Lviv region exposed the purchase of damaged generators for the military worth over UAH 31 million at inflated prices. The commander and head of the electrical service have been suspended, and a civilian accomplice has been charged with complicity.

Damaged generators for the military worth over UAH 31 million purchased: scheme exposed in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officers exposed the purchase of damaged generators for the military for over UAH 31 million. The participants of the criminal scheme were placed under night house arrest, and the commander was suspended from official duties, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

According to preliminary data, in the autumn of 2022, officials organized the purchase of generators at a deliberately inflated price through fictitious companies.

A civilian accomplice created two fictitious enterprises that had neither production facilities, nor warehouses, nor actual economic activity. In addition, she employed Russian citizens in these firms as director and accountant. The perpetrator bought cheap generators and resold them as branded ones. Despite this, the military unit concluded contracts with them for the supply of 152 generators for a total amount of over 31 million hryvnias.

It was established that the cost of the equipment was artificially inflated by more than 18 million hryvnias. In addition, the generators were of low power, unsuitable for operation in field conditions, and about half of them were damaged.

Organized the production and sale of Ukrainian medicines in the Russian Federation: a large-scale scheme involving Ukrainian oligarch Zhevago exposed16.07.25, 13:55 • 1346 views

The investigation also found that before the agreement was concluded, the unit had already received powerful generators from philanthropists, so there was no objective need for new equipment.

During searches in the premises of the nominal heads of fictitious enterprises, the following were found: Russian passports, Russian and Soviet military symbols, financial documentation, correspondence, draft records regarding the purchase of generators, statutory documents with signs of fictitiousness.

Demanded "kickbacks" from payments for fallen soldiers: a corruption scheme exposed in Zaporizhzhia14.07.25, 13:55 • 6530 views

The commander and the head of the electrical service were notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding military official's authority or official powers in conditions of martial law). The civilian accomplice is additionally incriminated with complicity in committing a crime (Part 5 of Art. 27 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanctions of the articles provide for up to 12 years of imprisonment.

Add

All participants of the criminal scheme were placed under night house arrest, and the commander was suspended from official duties. 

The prosecutors do not agree with the chosen preventive measure, considering it too lenient, and therefore appeal it. 

At the same time, other persons involved in the illegal transaction are being identified. Prosecutors are taking measures to compensate for the damages caused to the state.

The Prosecutor General's Office and the SBU exposed a scheme that caused the state losses of over UAH 33 million - Kravchenko02.07.25, 17:13 • 1226 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
