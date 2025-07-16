Organized the production and sale of Ukrainian medicines in the Russian Federation: a large-scale scheme involving Ukrainian oligarch Zhevago exposed

The National Police exposed a Ukrainian oligarch who, despite sanctions, continued to produce and sell medicines in the Russian Federation, financing its budget. His company earned over UAH 420 million by selling medicines, including to Russian military hospitals. This was reported by the National Police, writes UNN.

According to UNN, this refers to the "Arterium" corporation, whose beneficiary is Kostiantyn Zhevago. Enterprises that are part of the corporation were likely involved in the criminal scheme.

Despite the full-scale war and the introduction of further state restrictions, the businessman continued his entrepreneurial activity in the pharmaceutical market of the Russian Federation, effectively sponsoring its budget - the message says.

It was he who ensured the transfer of samples, documentation, licenses, and technologies for the production of Ukrainian medicines to a subsidiary Russian company for their subsequent contract manufacturing and sale in the Russian Federation.

In particular, in military hospitals for the treatment of Russian soldiers, medical institutions serving the security forces of the Russian Federation and the so-called LPR/DPR.

The total profit of the Russian enterprise, controlled by the Ukrainian oligarch, during this time amounted to at least 892 million rubles, which is more than UAH 420 million.

Law enforcement officers conducted over 40 searches in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, and Kyiv region. This included office and production premises, as well as the residences of involved persons. Documentation, seals, computer equipment, etc., were seized.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have already notified the participants of an organized criminal group of suspicion on the facts of creating and participating in a criminal organization, collaborative activities, legalization of criminally obtained funds, and tax evasion.

Among the suspects are the actual beneficiary of one of Ukraine's leading pharmaceutical corporations, managers, financial managers, accountants, and representatives of related business entities.

Sanctioned searches are ongoing, in particular, at the residences of the defendants, in offices and at enterprises involved in the criminal scheme.

Pre-trial investigation under Articles 111-2, 209, 212, 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is carried out under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine with the operational support of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine.

BEB detectives arrested a complex with an area of over 6.7 thousand square meters and UAH 291 million in the accounts of a company controlled by the sanctioned oligarch Kostiantyn Zhevago. He is hiding abroad.