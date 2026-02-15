Over the past day, Ukraine's defense forces repelled more than two hundred enemy attacks on the front line

$42.990.00
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 18088 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 24199 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 21748 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 23060 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 61000 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 46657 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 40910 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 32027 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 30519 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 25429 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
Popular news
EU must define its key demands to Russia before peace talks begin - KallasFebruary 15, 11:01 AM • 12912 views
Man falls from non-working escalator in Kharkiv shopping mallFebruary 15, 11:38 AM • 10337 views
Klitschko stated that Kyiv is on the verge of disaster due to Russian strikesFebruary 15, 12:18 PM • 7400 views
EU at this stage "not ready" to offer Ukraine a date for joining the bloc - Rinkēvičs and KallasFebruary 15, 01:09 PM • 5580 views
Poland considers developing its own nuclear weapons due to the threat from RussiaFebruary 15, 01:24 PM • 5078 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 18088 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 93854 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 151530 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 83602 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 99940 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 13897 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 22462 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 21364 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 24382 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 48966 views
Over the past day, Ukraine's defense forces repelled more than two hundred enemy attacks on the front line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

As of the evening of February 15, 217 combat engagements were recorded. Russian troops carried out over three thousand drone attacks and dropped 131 guided aerial bombs.

Over the past day, Ukraine's defense forces repelled more than two hundred enemy attacks on the front line

As of the evening of February 15, the operational situation on the contact line remains tense: since the beginning of the day, 217 combat engagements have been recorded. Russian troops continue to massively use aviation and kamikaze drones, having carried out more than three thousand drone attacks and dropped 131 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy launched 47 air strikes, dropped 131 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 3031 kamikaze drones and carried out 2522 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the General Staff reported.

The highest intensity of assault actions is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy tried to advance 58 times in the areas of Pokrovsk, Udachne, and a number of other settlements. According to preliminary data, 167 invaders were eliminated in this area alone, a tank and 13 units of automotive equipment were destroyed. The aggressor was no less active in the Kostiantynivka direction, carrying out 26 assaults, but no active combat engagements have been recorded there at this time.

Defensive operations on the southern and eastern borders

Ukrainian soldiers successfully stopped Russian offensive attempts in the Sloviansk direction, where eight attacks were repelled towards Yampil and Kryva Luka, and in the Huliaipole direction, where 24 enemy assaults were recorded. At the same time, in the Prydniprovsk and Kramatorsk directions, the occupiers did not conduct active offensive operations, focusing on shelling.

Zelenskyy: Russia launched over 1200 aerial bombs and 50 missiles at Ukraine in a week, the main target being energy infrastructure15.02.26, 10:48 • 4468 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine