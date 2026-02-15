Over the past day, Ukraine's defense forces repelled more than two hundred enemy attacks on the front line

As of the evening of February 15, the operational situation on the contact line remains tense: since the beginning of the day, 217 combat engagements have been recorded. Russian troops continue to massively use aviation and kamikaze drones, having carried out more than three thousand drone attacks and dropped 131 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy launched 47 air strikes, dropped 131 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 3031 kamikaze drones and carried out 2522 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the General Staff reported.

The highest intensity of assault actions is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy tried to advance 58 times in the areas of Pokrovsk, Udachne, and a number of other settlements. According to preliminary data, 167 invaders were eliminated in this area alone, a tank and 13 units of automotive equipment were destroyed. The aggressor was no less active in the Kostiantynivka direction, carrying out 26 assaults, but no active combat engagements have been recorded there at this time.

Defensive operations on the southern and eastern borders

Ukrainian soldiers successfully stopped Russian offensive attempts in the Sloviansk direction, where eight attacks were repelled towards Yampil and Kryva Luka, and in the Huliaipole direction, where 24 enemy assaults were recorded. At the same time, in the Prydniprovsk and Kramatorsk directions, the occupiers did not conduct active offensive operations, focusing on shelling.

