Over the past day, 151 combat engagements took place, Russians launched 37 missiles - General Staff

Over the past day, 151 combat engagements took place. The occupiers used 37 missiles and carried out 71 air strikes, dropping 120 guided bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy also carried out 4,785 shellings, 86 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems. 6,322 kamikaze drones were involved.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, seven combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping fifteen guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 218 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, towards Zapadne and Bochkovo.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were four attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Myrny.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times, trying to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove and towards Novoselivka.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six assaults by the occupation forces towards Dronivka and near Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Stupochky and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Sofiivka and towards Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 52 combat engagements took place in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Nove Shakhove, Lysivka, Zvirove, Novoukrainka and towards Pokrovsk, Kozatske and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 22 enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines in the areas of Myrne, Pidubne, Filia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Maliivka, Kamyshivakha, Novoivanivka and towards Berezove and Novovasylivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times in the areas of Poltavka and Olhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack towards Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units towards the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The losses of the Russian occupiers over the past day amounted to 1010 people. One tank, one armored combat vehicle, 25 artillery systems, 553 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 29 missiles, 77 units of automotive equipment and one unit of special equipment were also destroyed.

