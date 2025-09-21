$41.250.00
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 19, 06:48 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Over the past day, 151 combat engagements took place, Russians launched 37 missiles - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Over the past day, 151 combat engagements were recorded, the occupiers used 37 missiles and 71 air strikes, dropping 120 guided bombs. The enemy carried out 4785 shellings, involving 6322 kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, 151 combat engagements took place, Russians launched 37 missiles - General Staff

Over the past day, 151 combat engagements took place. The occupiers used 37 missiles and carried out 71 air strikes, dropping 120 guided bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy also carried out 4,785 shellings, 86 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems. 6,322 kamikaze drones were involved.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, seven combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping fifteen guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 218 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, towards Zapadne and Bochkovo.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were four attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Myrny.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times, trying to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove and towards Novoselivka.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six assaults by the occupation forces towards Dronivka and near Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Stupochky and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Sofiivka and towards Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 52 combat engagements took place in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Nove Shakhove, Lysivka, Zvirove, Novoukrainka and towards Pokrovsk, Kozatske and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 22 enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines in the areas of Myrne, Pidubne, Filia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Maliivka, Kamyshivakha, Novoivanivka and towards Berezove and Novovasylivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times in the areas of Poltavka and Olhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack towards Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units towards the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The losses of the Russian occupiers over the past day amounted to 1010 people. One tank, one armored combat vehicle, 25 artillery systems, 553 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 29 missiles, 77 units of automotive equipment and one unit of special equipment were also destroyed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin's goal is the complete occupation of Ukraine.

Ukraine