Over 90% of Ukrainian enterprises return to pre-war capacities - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announces that more than 90% of Ukrainian enterprises have resumed operations and are returning to pre-war production levels.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that today more than 90% of Ukrainian enterprises have resumed their work and are returning to pre-war capacities. The prime minister said this during a speech at the Made in Ukraine forum, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the Defense Forces certainly made a great contribution to Ukraine's resilience during the two years of full-scale war, but it is also the result of the dedicated work of Ukrainian business.
When the economy fell by 30% after the invasion, many experts predicted disaster. But just as on the battlefield, experts underestimated the Ukrainian army in the rear, they underestimated Ukrainian entrepreneurs
He noted that more than 90% of Ukrainian enterprises have already resumed their work and are returning to pre-war capacities. At the same time, the fastest recovery rates are demonstrated by such industries as construction, agriculture, domestic trade, and manufacturing.
Recall
Today , the Made in Ukraine platform is being launched in Ukraine, which is intended to become a platform for dialogue between the state and Ukrainian entrepreneurs.
