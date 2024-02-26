Over 90% of Ukrainian enterprises return to pre-war capacities - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that today more than 90% of Ukrainian enterprises have resumed their work and are returning to pre-war capacities. The prime minister said this during a speech at the Made in Ukraine forum, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Defense Forces certainly made a great contribution to Ukraine's resilience during the two years of full-scale war, but it is also the result of the dedicated work of Ukrainian business.

When the economy fell by 30% after the invasion, many experts predicted disaster. But just as on the battlefield, experts underestimated the Ukrainian army in the rear, they underestimated Ukrainian entrepreneurs - Shmyhal said.

He noted that more than 90% of Ukrainian enterprises have already resumed their work and are returning to pre-war capacities. At the same time, the fastest recovery rates are demonstrated by such industries as construction, agriculture, domestic trade, and manufacturing.

Recall

Today , the Made in Ukraine platform is being launched in Ukraine, which is intended to become a platform for dialogue between the state and Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

Business in Donetsk region during the war: 337 companies suffered losses of over UAH 4 billion