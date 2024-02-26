Over 90% of Ukrainian enterprises return to pre-war capacities - Shmyhal

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38473 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 147975 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89124 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 319184 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263991 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200985 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236986 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252928 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159046 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372441 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 103290 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 128175 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 96142 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 89339 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 73810 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76014 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 147975 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 319184 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 227690 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263991 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26079 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33611 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33197 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 90819 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97597 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Over 90% of Ukrainian enterprises return to pre-war capacities - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24616 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announces that more than 90% of Ukrainian enterprises have resumed operations and are returning to pre-war production levels.

Over 90% of Ukrainian enterprises return to pre-war capacities - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that today more than 90% of Ukrainian enterprises have resumed their work and are returning to pre-war capacities. The prime minister said this during a speech at the Made in Ukraine forum, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Defense Forces certainly made a great contribution to Ukraine's resilience during the two years of full-scale war, but it is also the result of the dedicated work of Ukrainian business.

When the economy fell by 30% after the invasion, many experts predicted disaster. But just as on the battlefield, experts underestimated the Ukrainian army in the rear, they underestimated Ukrainian entrepreneurs

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that more than 90% of Ukrainian enterprises have already resumed their work and are returning to pre-war capacities. At the same time, the fastest recovery rates are demonstrated by such industries as construction, agriculture, domestic trade, and manufacturing.

Recall

Today , the Made in Ukraine platform is being launched in Ukraine, which is intended to become a platform for dialogue between the state and Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

Business in Donetsk region during the war: 337 companies suffered losses of over UAH 4 billion23.02.24, 17:44 • 26568 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87