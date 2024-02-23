Business in Donetsk region during the war: 337 companies suffered losses of over UAH 4 billion

337 enterprises have been damaged by shelling since the beginning of the war. The preliminary estimate of the damage amounts to UAH 4.4 billion. Over the past 24 hours alone, the occupiers destroyed nearly 500 tons of grain in Kramatorsk district. Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, spoke about the business situation in the region, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the war, 337 enterprises in the region have had their property damaged. These include crop, livestock, processing, bakery and elevator companies. According to preliminary estimates, the amount of damage has already amounted to UAH 4.4 billion. - Filashkin said.

Details

Mr. Filashkin noted that in calculating the losses, they included the destruction of farm buildings, damage or destruction of equipment, and the death of farm animals and poultry.

In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 1.2 million poultry, 25.1 thousand pigs, 1200 cows, 600 sheep, and 3 thousand rabbits have been killed in the fighting.

Enemy shells also damaged or destroyed 3,500 machines and equipment of entrepreneurs.

Despite daily risks, farmers in Donetsk region are preparing for the spring sowing season.

Only today, the enemy attacked Poltavka village in Kramatorsk district with "shaheds" and damaged an agricultural enterprise and 480 tons of grain.

In addition to the grain, the village's water supply, warehouses, workshop, garage were destroyed and agricultural machinery was damaged. Filashkin noted that the company had prepared 480 tons of grain seeds damaged by the shelling for the spring sowing season.

The head of the OVA also noted that this is the third time during the war that this enterprise has suffered from shelling