Business in Donetsk region during the war: 337 companies suffered losses of over UAH 4 billion

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30094 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 110661 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 70549 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 275278 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 234229 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191441 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230915 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251542 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157541 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372127 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 87564 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 110033 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76175 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69031 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 44766 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 45081 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 110661 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 275278 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 213142 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 234229 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20171 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28294 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28207 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69171 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76307 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Business in Donetsk region during the war: 337 companies suffered losses of over UAH 4 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26568 views

337 enterprises in Donetsk region have suffered losses from shelling amounting to more than UAH 4 billion since the beginning of the war, according to the head of the Donetsk regional state administration.

Business in Donetsk region during the war: 337 companies suffered losses of over UAH 4 billion

337 enterprises have been damaged by shelling since the beginning of the war. The preliminary estimate of the damage amounts to UAH 4.4 billion. Over the past 24 hours alone, the occupiers destroyed nearly 500 tons of grain in Kramatorsk district. Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, spoke about the business situation in the region, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the war, 337 enterprises in the region have had their property damaged. These include crop, livestock, processing, bakery and elevator companies. According to preliminary estimates, the amount of damage has already amounted to UAH 4.4 billion.

- Filashkin said.

Details

Mr. Filashkin noted that in calculating the losses, they included the destruction of farm buildings, damage or destruction of equipment, and the death of farm animals and poultry.

In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 1.2 million poultry, 25.1 thousand pigs, 1200 cows, 600 sheep, and 3 thousand rabbits have been killed in the fighting.

Enemy shells also damaged or destroyed 3,500 machines and equipment of entrepreneurs.

Despite daily risks, farmers in Donetsk region are preparing for the spring sowing season.

Optional

Only today, the enemy attacked Poltavka village in Kramatorsk district with "shaheds" and damaged an agricultural enterprise and  480 tons of grain. 

In addition to the grain, the village's water supply, warehouses, workshop, garage were destroyed and agricultural machinery was damaged. Filashkin noted that the company had prepared 480 tons of grain seeds damaged by the shelling for the spring sowing season.

The head of the OVA also noted that this is the third time during the war that this enterprise has suffered from shelling

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomyCrimes and emergenciesMultimedia
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02