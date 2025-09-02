Over 6,500 first-graders received gifts from the MHP-Gromadi Foundation

This year, over 6,500 first-graders in 12 regions of Ukraine started the school year with gifts from the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, UNN reports.

The Foundation traditionally held the "School – the Heart of the Community" campaign, which covered 6,581 children in 380 educational institutions.

The first bell is an important day for both children and parents. We strive to make the start of their educational life joyful and motivating. Small moments of happiness inspire children to dream and grow, and later – to become those who will create the future of their communities and the country - emphasized the foundation's director, Oleksandr Pakholyuk.

Each first-grader received a learning kit: a backpack for changing shoes, a pencil case, colored pencils, a coloring book "10 Years of Good Steps", a school schedule, a reflective bracelet, and a set of Bob Snail Fun Minion sweets.

The "School – the Heart of the Community" campaign aims to unite the efforts of businesses, communities, and parents to create a safe and friendly educational environment.

Reference

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation has been working for over 10 years in 700+ communities in 13 regions of Ukraine. The foundation's annual campaigns and systemic programs cover thousands of families, strengthening communities and helping to rebuild the country. Among the priorities are supporting military personnel and veterans within the "MHP Poruch" program, community development, business support, and preserving Ukrainian identity. The foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes.