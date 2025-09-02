Over 6,500 first-graders received gifts from the MHP-Gromadi Foundation

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 1684 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 4482 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
07:02 AM • 11472 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 21506 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 16009 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 35435 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 44583 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 62074 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 49056 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 192341 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.9m/s
49%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 151545 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 151238 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 138582 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 135727 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 128642 views
Publications
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 1684 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September06:50 AM • 11735 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 21506 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 62074 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 88376 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Olena Sosedka
Potap
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.08:32 AM • 3840 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 35435 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 43124 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 172637 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 300238 views
Actual
TikTok
Spotify
The Guardian
COVID-19
Tesla Cybertruck

Over 6,500 first-graders received gifts from the MHP-Gromadi Foundation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

This year, over 6,500 first-graders in 12 regions of Ukraine started the school year with gifts from the MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation. The "School – Heart of the Community" campaign covered 6,581 children in 380 educational institutions.

Over 6,500 first-graders received gifts from the MHP-Gromadi Foundation

This year, over 6,500 first-graders in 12 regions of Ukraine started the school year with gifts from the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, UNN reports.

The Foundation traditionally held the "School – the Heart of the Community" campaign, which covered 6,581 children in 380 educational institutions.

The first bell is an important day for both children and parents. We strive to make the start of their educational life joyful and motivating. Small moments of happiness inspire children to dream and grow, and later – to become those who will create the future of their communities and the country

- emphasized the foundation's director, Oleksandr Pakholyuk.

Each first-grader received a learning kit: a backpack for changing shoes, a pencil case, colored pencils, a coloring book "10 Years of Good Steps", a school schedule, a reflective bracelet, and a set of Bob Snail Fun Minion sweets.

The "School – the Heart of the Community" campaign aims to unite the efforts of businesses, communities, and parents to create a safe and friendly educational environment.

Reference

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation has been working for over 10 years in 700+ communities in 13 regions of Ukraine. The foundation's annual campaigns and systemic programs cover thousands of families, strengthening communities and helping to rebuild the country. Among the priorities are supporting military personnel and veterans within the "MHP Poruch" program, community development, business support, and preserving Ukrainian identity. The foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEducation
charity
Forbes
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine