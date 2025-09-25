Over 60 countries confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, the occupation will never be recognized

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
September 24, 06:42 PM • 14962 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 23195 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 27854 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 28226 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 28605 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 44176 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 20410 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 40493 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 18854 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18967 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.8m/s
72%
758mm
Popular news
Massive ground subsidence near a hospital in Bangkok: depth reaches about 50 metersSeptember 24, 03:59 PM • 3262 views
How to recognize fraudsters with car conformity certificates: The Ministry of Internal Affairs issued recommendationsSeptember 24, 04:14 PM • 3102 views
Court keeps Shufrych in custodySeptember 24, 04:51 PM • 5390 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on September 24: there are wounded and one killedPhotoSeptember 24, 05:13 PM • 3650 views
Listened to reports on the operational situation and supply: Svyrydenko visited units in Donetsk regionVideoSeptember 24, 05:22 PM • 2644 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challengesSeptember 24, 11:04 AM • 44176 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 44439 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 40492 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 50484 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 58935 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Mustafa Dzhemilev
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Crimea
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 41867 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 101577 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 60940 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 74633 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 126221 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Over 60 countries confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, the occupation will never be recognized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

Leaders of over 60 countries adopted the New York Declaration at the 5th summit of the International Crimea Platform. They confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, and its occupation will never be recognized.

Over 60 countries confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, the occupation will never be recognized

Leaders and high representatives of over 60 countries and international organizations, during the 5th summit of the International Crimea Platform at the UN headquarters, adopted the New York Declaration and confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, and its occupation will never be recognized. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by Sybiha on the social network X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA).

Details 

Following the summit, the participants adopted the New York Declaration, the provisions of which clearly correspond to all resolutions of the UN General Assembly and call on the Russian Federation to immediately cease its armed aggression and withdraw its troops from all illegally occupied territories of Ukraine, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

This summit, chaired by President @ZelenskyUa, sent an important signal of hope to Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and everyone on the occupied peninsula who maintains faith in the ultimate restoration of justice, despite oppression and human rights violations.

- the minister wrote on the social network X.

"Together, we adopted the New York Declaration and confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, its occupation will never be recognized, and Russian occupation forces must be withdrawn from the peninsula," Sybiha summarized.

Recall

The fifth summit of the International Crimea Platform was held for the first time on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York with the participation of over 60 countries. President Zelensky emphasized that Russia's annexation of Crimea violated the principles of peaceful coexistence.

Leader of the Crimean Tatar people: if Crimea is not liberated, the Crimean Tatar people will disappear25.09.25, 01:13 • 790 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Andriy Sybiha
United Nations
New York City
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine