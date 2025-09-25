Over 60 countries confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, the occupation will never be recognized

Leaders and high representatives of over 60 countries and international organizations, during the 5th summit of the International Crimea Platform at the UN headquarters, adopted the New York Declaration and confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, and its occupation will never be recognized. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by Sybiha on the social network X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA).

Details

Following the summit, the participants adopted the New York Declaration, the provisions of which clearly correspond to all resolutions of the UN General Assembly and call on the Russian Federation to immediately cease its armed aggression and withdraw its troops from all illegally occupied territories of Ukraine, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

This summit, chaired by President @ZelenskyUa, sent an important signal of hope to Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and everyone on the occupied peninsula who maintains faith in the ultimate restoration of justice, despite oppression and human rights violations. - the minister wrote on the social network X.

"Together, we adopted the New York Declaration and confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, its occupation will never be recognized, and Russian occupation forces must be withdrawn from the peninsula," Sybiha summarized.

Recall

The fifth summit of the International Crimea Platform was held for the first time on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York with the participation of over 60 countries. President Zelensky emphasized that Russia's annexation of Crimea violated the principles of peaceful coexistence.

