Leader of the Crimean Tatar people: if Crimea is not liberated, the Crimean Tatar people will disappear

If Crimea is not liberated, the Crimean Tatar people may completely disappear as a distinct ethnic group. This was stated by the leader of the Crimean Tatar people, Mustafa Dzhemilev, at the Fifth Summit of the Crimea Platform, reports UNN.

"The scale of persecution in Crimea is tens of times greater than the situation in Russia itself. Since the beginning of the occupation, about 50,000 Crimean Tatars and up to 100,000 Ukrainians have left the peninsula, while more than a million citizens have been resettled from Russia," he emphasized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian drone strikes on temporarily occupied Crimea are yielding results, as they prevent the peninsula from being turned into a military base for the occupiers.