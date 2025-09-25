$41.380.00
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 21594 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 26871 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 27297 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 27785 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details
September 24, 11:04 AM • 43490 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 20252 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 40151 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 18805 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18925 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
Leader of the Crimean Tatar people: if Crimea is not liberated, the Crimean Tatar people will disappear

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

The leader of the Crimean Tatar people, Mustafa Dzhemilev, stated that without the liberation of Crimea, the Crimean Tatar people could completely disappear. Since the beginning of the occupation, about 50,000 Crimean Tatars and up to 100,000 Ukrainians have left the peninsula.

Leader of the Crimean Tatar people: if Crimea is not liberated, the Crimean Tatar people will disappear

If Crimea is not liberated, the Crimean Tatar people may completely disappear as a distinct ethnic group. This was stated by the leader of the Crimean Tatar people, Mustafa Dzhemilev, at the Fifth Summit of the Crimea Platform, reports UNN.

If Crimea is not liberated, then in the near future we can predict the complete disappearance of the Crimean Tatar people as a distinct ethnic group

- Dzhemilev noted.

"The scale of persecution in Crimea is tens of times greater than the situation in Russia itself. Since the beginning of the occupation, about 50,000 Crimean Tatars and up to 100,000 Ukrainians have left the peninsula, while more than a million citizens have been resettled from Russia," he emphasized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian drone strikes on temporarily occupied Crimea are yielding results, as they prevent the peninsula from being turned into a military base for the occupiers.

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyPolitics
Mustafa Dzhemilev
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine