Over 20 occupiers killed, including commander and chief of staff: Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation destroyed Russian command post in Kherson region

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a command post of Russian occupiers in the area of the settlement of Oleshky, Kherson region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, more than 20 enemy servicemen were killed, and 11 were wounded. Among the dead are a commander, chief of staff, head of engineering service, and commander of one of the battalion's platoons.

A high-precision bomb strike by the Ukrainian Air Force successfully hit the command post of the occupiers' battalion in the Oleshky area. The occupiers will never have peace on our land! The fight continues! - stated the General Staff.

Recall

On the night of August 10, unknown drones attacked the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, causing explosions and a fire near an oil refinery. One person died, there are casualties, and one UAV fell into a residential yard.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the UAV strike on the oil refinery in Saratov.

UNN also reported that Russian military struck a residential building in the village of Dudchany, Kherson region. As a result of the strike, the facade, roof, and windows were damaged.