Over 1 million killed and only 1% of territory captured: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reveals the real state of affairs for Russians at the front

05:20 AM • 4344 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 23320 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 29359 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
September 3, 12:08 PM • 28786 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
September 3, 11:49 AM • 51551 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
September 3, 10:05 AM • 24764 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 25832 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
September 3, 07:25 AM • 23187 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 25449 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
September 3, 06:16 AM • 50776 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 8598 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
05:20 AM • 4330 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 19324 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
September 3, 11:49 AM • 51545 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 37336 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:16 AM • 50773 views
Over 1 million killed and only 1% of territory captured: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reveals the real state of affairs for Russians at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

The spokesman for the agency stated that Russia is not winning, and Ukraine is not losing. He cited data on Russia's losses and the aggressor's insignificant territorial gains.

Over 1 million killed and only 1% of territory captured: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reveals the real state of affairs for Russians at the front

Russia is not winning this war, and Ukraine is not losing. This was stated on the social network "X" by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

He noted that as of today, Russians have lost over 1 million killed and wounded military personnel, and in three and a half years of full-scale invasion, not a single regional center has been captured, with the exception of Kherson - it was captured in March and liberated in November 2022.

Russia captured 4 Ukrainian administrative centers in 2014, while Ukraine retained control over 23; this figure remains unchanged today after 3.5 years of full-scale invasion

- wrote Tykhyi.

He added: Russians captured 1% of the occupied territory of Ukraine in the last 1000 days, and only 0.3% during the "summer offensive."

In addition, the aggressor country spends 1 billion dollars a day on waging a senseless war. At the same time, Russian social infrastructure is in ruins, and its economy is collapsing.

According to Tykhyi, all of the above leads to the following conclusions:

  • Russia is not winning, and Ukraine is not losing;
    • Russian mothers and Lada manufacturers are the two real target audiences for Putin's statements;
      • Pressure on Russia must be seriously increased to force Moscow to take the peace process seriously.

        Recall

        President Zelenskyy stated that he allows for a "Korean scenario" for Ukraine, but taking into account the differences in the scale of threats. Ukraine seeks to obtain reliable security guarantees.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
        Fake news
        State Border of Ukraine
        Vladimir Putin
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
        Kherson