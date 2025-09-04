Over 1 million killed and only 1% of territory captured: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reveals the real state of affairs for Russians at the front

Russia is not winning this war, and Ukraine is not losing. This was stated on the social network "X" by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, as reported by UNN.

He noted that as of today, Russians have lost over 1 million killed and wounded military personnel, and in three and a half years of full-scale invasion, not a single regional center has been captured, with the exception of Kherson - it was captured in March and liberated in November 2022.

Russia captured 4 Ukrainian administrative centers in 2014, while Ukraine retained control over 23; this figure remains unchanged today after 3.5 years of full-scale invasion - wrote Tykhyi.

He added: Russians captured 1% of the occupied territory of Ukraine in the last 1000 days, and only 0.3% during the "summer offensive."

In addition, the aggressor country spends 1 billion dollars a day on waging a senseless war. At the same time, Russian social infrastructure is in ruins, and its economy is collapsing.

According to Tykhyi, all of the above leads to the following conclusions:

Russia is not winning, and Ukraine is not losing;

Russian mothers and Lada manufacturers are the two real target audiences for Putin's statements;

Pressure on Russia must be seriously increased to force Moscow to take the peace process seriously.

President Zelenskyy stated that he allows for a "Korean scenario" for Ukraine, but taking into account the differences in the scale of threats. Ukraine seeks to obtain reliable security guarantees.