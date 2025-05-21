Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: specialists do not rule out the deployment of additional mobile examination points

Tomorrow, hepatitis A testing teams will work in the "Vidradny" park in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. Depending on the epidemic situation, the issue of additional examination points will be decided. This was announced to a journalist of UNN by the head of the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" Serhiy Chumak.

Tomorrow, testing teams will work in Vidradny Park from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The issue of additional points will be decided depending on the epidemic situation - said Chumak.

He also reported on the situation with the outbreak of hepatitis A in Kyiv.

As of the morning of May 21, a total of 79 cases have been registered, including 36 children. 31 people are in hospital, including 12 children - said Chumak.

Addition

An outbreak of hepatitis A has been recorded in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. Specialists of the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" have launched an epidemiological investigation to establish the causes and circumstances of the outbreak, and are taking all necessary anti-epidemic measures to prevent further spread of the disease among the city's population.

The Capital City Center for Disease Control and Prevention notes that hepatitis A is transmitted:

through the consumption of contaminated food or water that may contain fecal impurities of infected persons;

in case of non-compliance with personal hygiene rules;

in everyday life - when an infected person prepares food for other family members;

during some types of sexual contact.

The main symptoms of hepatitis A:

increased body temperature;

general weakness;

loss of appetite;

diarrhea, vomiting;

discomfort or pain in the abdomen;

darkening of urine;

yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes.

Ukraine received 115,300 doses of vaccine for vaccinating children against hepatitis B as part of cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the Global Alliance for Vaccines.