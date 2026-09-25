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Our values must be respected by everyone in our country — Nawrocki on the massacre at a Polish monastery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2956 views

According to the President of Poland, the attack shocked everyone and requires a decisive response from the state. As Nawrocki said, "the principles and values of our community must be respected by everyone who is in our country."

Our values must be respected by everyone in our country — Nawrocki on the massacre at a Polish monastery

The attack on the grounds of a Benedictine monastery in the city of Jarosław, Podkarpackie Voivodeship, Poland, which resulted in the death of a clergyman, requires a decisive response from the state. This was stated by Polish President Karol Nawrocki, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Polish state must ensure the safety of its own citizens,

I received with pain the news of the death of the priest who became the victim of a brutal attack at the Jarosław Abbey… In the face of such acts, the state must be strong, act quickly and uncompromisingly to ensure compliance with the law. The principles and values of our community must be respected by everyone who is in our country

- Nawrocki wrote on the social network X.

He expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and the entire abbey community, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Today's attack shocked us all and requires a decisive response from the state. I expect the relevant services to quickly and thoroughly establish all the circumstances of this tragedy. The state's task is to ensure the safety of its citizens," Nawrocki emphasized.

Let us recall

In Poland, one person was killed and four were injured in a knife attack at the monastery of Benedictine nuns in Jarosław, Podkarpackie Voivodeship. Clergy members are among those affected. Police detained a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen.

The Ukrainian who carried out a brutal attack in Poland is currently in a psychiatric hospital, the ambassador says24.09.26, 21:59 • 22874 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Karol Nawrocki
Poland