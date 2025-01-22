ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Oscar 2025 nominees will be announced on January 23

January 23

On January 23, the nominees for the 97th Oscars will be announced in two parts. The ceremony will be hosted by Rachel Sennett and Bowen Young, who will present the nominees in all 23 categories.

On Thursday, January 23, the nominees for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced. It was reported by ScreenDaily, according to UNN.

Details [1

The nominees in all 23 Oscar categories will be announced on January 23 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (12:30 p.m. Eastern European Time) during a two-part live presentation. The ceremony will be hosted by actress-writer-comedian Rachel Sennett and Bowen Young.

The first part of the announcement will begin at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (12:30 p.m. Eastern European Time). At this time, the nominees for the..:

- Best Actor in a Supporting Role,

- Best Actress,

- Best Animated Short Film,

- Best costume design,

- Best Feature Short Film,

- the best makeup and hairstyles,

- the best music (original score),

- Best Adapted and Original Screenplay.

The second part of the announcement will begin at approximately 5:41 p.m. ET (12:41 p.m. EDT). At this time, the nominations for the..:

- Best Actor and Actress,

- Best Animated Feature,

- Best Cinematography,

- Best Director,

- Best Documentary and Short Documentary,

- the best installation,

- Best International Film,

- the best song,

- the best sound,

- the best visual effects,

- The main award is for the best film.

It is reported that this schedule is subject to change.

Recall 

For the second time , the American Film Academy has postponed the announcement of the 2025 Oscar nominees due to the massive fires in Los Angeles. Voting has been extended until January 17, and the nominees will be announced on January 23.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

