Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Organizing presidential elections in Ukraine will cost between 4.5 and 6.5 billion hryvnias, and parliamentary elections will cost 4.5 billion hryvnias. These sums do not include additional expenses for local authorities, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC

The organization of presidential elections in Ukraine could cost between 4.5 and 6.5 billion hryvnias. The cost of parliamentary elections is 4.5 billion hryvnias. This was stated on News.Live by Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission Serhiy Dubovyk, as reported by UNN

According to our calculations, but I emphasize, this is in 2024 prices - the cost of organizing presidential elections is from 4.5 to 6.5 billion hryvnias. The cost of parliamentary elections is 4.5 billion hryvnias. 70% of these expenses are for the salaries of members of district and precinct election commissions 

- said Dubovyk. 

He emphasized that the final amount will be significantly higher, as these 10 billion hryvnias do not include the expenses of local authorities, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which must equip polling stations from their budgets. 

Recall 

The Central Election Commission has developed proposals for the legislative regulation of the specifics of organizing and holding nationwide elections after the termination or cancellation of martial law in Ukraine. In particular, it is envisaged to hold presidential elections in Ukraine first, which should take place 6 months after the cancellation of martial law, and the requirements for presidential candidates are also clarified.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Ukraine