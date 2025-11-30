Organized a draft evasion scheme for $10,000: a doctor and her son detained in Dnipro

$42.190.00
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
10:20 AM • 10075 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 14303 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 24359 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 34678 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 28492 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 25910 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 23069 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 17668 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 16852 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 27698 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 75560 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 59597 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 67735 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 66151 views
Organized a draft evasion scheme for $10,000: a doctor and her son detained in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

In Dnipro, the police and SBU stopped the activities of a group of people who, for $10,000, promised to resolve the issue of unfitness for military service. The doctor and her son were suspected of abuse of influence.

Organized a draft evasion scheme for $10,000: a doctor and her son detained in Dnipro
Photo: Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

In Dnipro, police and SBU officers stopped the activities of a group of individuals who were trying to profit from evading military service. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Details

As the investigation established, the doctor promised to resolve the issue of unfitness for military service. The amount of "services" reached 10,000 US dollars. Her son received the funds, personally accepting the agreed amount in the city of Dnipro.

The suspect promised to influence the military medical commission (VLC) and ensure the adoption of the "necessary" conclusion regarding the unsuitability of the conscript for military service due to health reasons.

During searches, law enforcement officers found and seized material evidence confirming their involvement in the criminal scheme.

Both defendants were charged under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). The court chose a preventive measure for the defendants in the form of house arrest.

Recall

As UNN reported earlier, two individuals in Dnipro were charged with organizing the illegal transfer of conscripts across the state border. For 20,000 US dollars, they promised a VLC conclusion of unfitness.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Search
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine