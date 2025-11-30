Organized a draft evasion scheme for $10,000: a doctor and her son detained in Dnipro

Photo: Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

In Dnipro, police and SBU officers stopped the activities of a group of individuals who were trying to profit from evading military service. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Details

As the investigation established, the doctor promised to resolve the issue of unfitness for military service. The amount of "services" reached 10,000 US dollars. Her son received the funds, personally accepting the agreed amount in the city of Dnipro.

The suspect promised to influence the military medical commission (VLC) and ensure the adoption of the "necessary" conclusion regarding the unsuitability of the conscript for military service due to health reasons.

During searches, law enforcement officers found and seized material evidence confirming their involvement in the criminal scheme.

Both defendants were charged under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). The court chose a preventive measure for the defendants in the form of house arrest.

Recall

As UNN reported earlier, two individuals in Dnipro were charged with organizing the illegal transfer of conscripts across the state border. For 20,000 US dollars, they promised a VLC conclusion of unfitness.