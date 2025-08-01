Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha expressed his conviction that ordinary Russians should also bear responsibility for dictator Vladimir Putin's aggressive war against Ukraine. He noted that it is abnormal for a person who approves of Russian terror to be able to move freely around Europe, writes UNN with reference to Etusivu.

It is abnormal that a person who rejoices in Russian terrorism and the killing of Ukrainians can move freely around Europe - Sybiha emphasized.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ordinary Russians are responsible for the suffering and crimes caused by Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine. According to him, one must also bear responsibility for the silence of society and the permission for crimes.

In addition, Sybiha is convinced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is the biggest mass murderer of Russians. He reminded that more than a million Russians have already died or been wounded in the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine advocates for Russia's exclusion from the OSCE due to violations of the Helsinki Declaration and undermining of European security. Kyiv calls for reforming the organization to exclude aggressor countries.