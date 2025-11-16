Ukrainians and Russians do not want peace, and therefore external forces must convince the warring parties to make peace. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during a speech at an anti-war rally in Győr, reports UNN with reference to Telex.

Details

According to the politician, the European Union has the means to motivate Kyiv in this direction, as "Ukraine would not exist without the support of the EU."

The problem, however, is that the main Western countries cannot find the means to convince the Russians, who want to occupy all of Ukraine, to make peace. Time is on the side of the Russians - said Orbán.

He added that it would be good to make peace before the Russians occupy the entire territory of Ukraine.

Recall

Recently, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán publicly criticized the Ukrainian authorities over corruption scandals in the energy sector. Official Kyiv quickly reacted, stating that Ukraine does not need "lectures on corruption" from Orbán.

