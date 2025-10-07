Orban accuses Zelenskyy of "moral blackmail" over Ukraine's EU accession

Hungary has once again opposed Ukraine's further movement towards EU membership. The country's Prime Minister accused Kyiv of trying to put pressure on European states and stated that Budapest does not consider it necessary to support this decision. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on X.

Details

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of allegedly resorting to "moral pressure" to persuade EU countries to support Ukraine's accession, despite the position of the Hungarian people.

According to Orbán, the Ukrainian side is trying to determine what is best for Hungarians and is using a media campaign to pressure Budapest. He emphasized that Hungary has no moral obligation to support Ukraine's accession to the EU, and the decision on the Union's enlargement must be made unanimously by all member states.

It turns out that President Zelenskyy wants to decide what is best for Hungarians. He is once again employing his usual tactic of moral blackmail to sway countries into supporting his military efforts. Dear Mr. President, with all due respect, Hungary has no moral obligation to support Ukraine's accession to the EU. No country has ever achieved EU membership through blackmail - and it will not happen this time either. - Orbán's post reads.

Viktor Orbán reminded that during a referendum in Hungary, the majority of citizens voted against Ukraine's accession to the European Union. According to him, Budapest's position reflects the will of the people and is based on compliance with European agreements.

The Hungarian people have made their decision. The overwhelming majority voted against Ukraine's EU membership in a referendum. If you want to change that, your media campaign against Hungary is probably not the best way to make friends. - wrote the Prime Minister of Hungary.

Recall

On Monday, October 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will be in the European Union, as this is the choice of Ukrainians. He noted that Hungary is slowing down this irreversible process, and Ukraine will appeal to partner countries to change the accession procedure or put pressure on the Hungarian Prime Minister.

