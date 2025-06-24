Operated on teeth for two years without a license: Fake "dentist" detained in Czech Republic

Law enforcement agencies in the Czech Republic have detained a man who for over two years impersonated a dentist and performed dental operations without a license. This was reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

The 22-year-old man conducted examinations, extracted teeth, treated root canals, and administered anesthesia, despite not having a medical license. He learned this from the internet and videos.

In addition to him, the police also detained two other individuals. According to law enforcement, a 50-year-old woman worked as a nurse, had similar work experience, and supplied anesthetics and other dental materials.

Another detainee was a 44-year-old man who manufactured prostheses for patients. The investigation is clarifying the relationship between the detainees.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in the Lviv region, a 39-year-old woman, through a fake social media account, obtained money and a bank card from a 21-year-old serviceman from Odesa. According to law enforcement, the woman initially asked for money for treatment, and later took possession of the serviceman's card.