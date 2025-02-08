ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

OpenAI plans to open an office in Germany: what is known

OpenAI plans to open an office in Germany: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

OpenAI has announced the opening of its first office in Germany, which will be located in Munich. The company plans to hire marketing, global affairs and communications staff as it expands its presence in the EU.

OpenAI is expanding its presence in Germany. According to a press release issued Friday, the ChatGPT maker plans to open an office in Munich in the coming months, reports UNN citing TechCrunch.

“Germany is renowned for its technical expertise, academic excellence and industrial innovation,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a statement. “Opening our first office in Germany means we can help even more people, businesses and institutions capitalize on the power of AI.

According to the press release, OpenAI is discussing opening a German branch with German officials starting in 2023. According to the startup, Germany has the largest number of users, paid subscribers and OpenAI-powered API developers in Europe.

An OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch via email that the office will be hiring for go-to-market, global affairs and communications positions. They declined to disclose details about the number of positions.

OpenAI's new office in southern Germany comes after the San Francisco-based firm opened offices in Paris, Brussels and Dublin, expanding its presence in the EU.

Antonina Tumanova

