OpenAI plans to open an office in Germany: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
OpenAI has announced the opening of its first office in Germany, which will be located in Munich. The company plans to hire marketing, global affairs and communications staff as it expands its presence in the EU.
OpenAI is expanding its presence in Germany. According to a press release issued Friday, the ChatGPT maker plans to open an office in Munich in the coming months, reports UNN citing TechCrunch.
“Germany is renowned for its technical expertise, academic excellence and industrial innovation,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a statement. “Opening our first office in Germany means we can help even more people, businesses and institutions capitalize on the power of AI.
According to the press release, OpenAI is discussing opening a German branch with German officials starting in 2023. According to the startup, Germany has the largest number of users, paid subscribers and OpenAI-powered API developers in Europe.
An OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch via email that the office will be hiring for go-to-market, global affairs and communications positions. They declined to disclose details about the number of positions.
OpenAI's new office in southern Germany comes after the San Francisco-based firm opened offices in Paris, Brussels and Dublin, expanding its presence in the EU.