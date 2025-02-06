OpenAI launches data residency in Europe: what it means

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 496 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 56273 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101195 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104712 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121881 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101918 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128439 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103478 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116895 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105484 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101800 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83404 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110653 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105047 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 496 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121881 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128439 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161666 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151850 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105047 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110653 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138118 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139880 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167685 views
Actual
OpenAI launches data residency in Europe: what it means

OpenAI launches data residency in Europe: what it means

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28169 views

OpenAI has launched data residency in Europe to comply with local data sovereignty requirements. The new system allows processing and storing data from European ChatGPT Enterprise and API customers within the region.

OpenAI launched data residency in Europe on Thursday, allowing European organizations to comply with local data sovereignty requirements when using the company's AI products, TechCrunch reports, UNN writes.

Details

Data residency refers to the physical location of an organization's data, as well as the local law and policy requirements that apply to that data. Most tech giants and cloud service providers offer European data residency programs that help customers comply with European local privacy and data protection laws, such as the GDPR, the German Federal Data Protection Act, and the UK Data Protection Act.

Starting Thursday, OpenAI customers using the company's API can choose to process data in Europe for "eligible endpoints," and new ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu customers can choose to store client content in Europe. Data at rest refers to data that is not actively moving between networks or being accessed.

OpenAI states that by enabling European data residency, API requests will be processed by OpenAI in a zero data retention region, meaning that the AI model's requests and responses will not be stored on the company's servers. If you enable this feature for OpenAI's AI-powered chat platform, ChatGPT, customer information, including ChatGPT conversations, user requests, images, uploaded files, and custom bots, will be stored in the region, according to OpenAI.

OpenAI notes that currently, European data residency can only be configured for new projects using the company's API. Existing projects cannot be updated to obtain European residency.

AddendumAddendum

European data regulators have approached OpenAI in the past for what they claimed was potential non-compliance with local data laws. Spain and Germany, among other countries, have initiated audits of OpenAI ChatGPT's data processing practices, and in December, the Italian data protection watchdog, which had previously briefly blocked ChatGPT, fined the company €15 million ($15.6 million) for allegedly violating European consumer data protection requirements.

Early last year, a task force of the European Data Protection Board, the European body that ensures the uniform application of data protection rules across the EU, published a report designed to guide member states' data protection authorities in their investigation of ChatGPT. The report touched upon topics such as the legality of ChatGPT's data collection for training purposes, transparency, and data accuracy.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
openaiOpenAI
chatgptChatGPT
spainSpain
germanyGermany

Contact us about advertising