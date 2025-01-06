OpenAI is changing course: Sam Altman reveals plans for superintelligence

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 52099 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147980 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127703 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135300 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134221 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171461 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110726 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164316 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104465 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113956 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130909 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129711 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 38398 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 99898 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102247 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147980 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171461 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164316 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192065 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181277 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129711 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130909 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142981 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134598 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151774 views
OpenAI is changing course: Sam Altman reveals plans for superintelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24197 views

OpenAI is refocusing on the development of superintelligence, considering AGI to be already under control. Sam Altman predicts the imminent emergence of superintelligence and emphasizes the importance of a cautious approach to its development.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that the company is focusing on creating superintelligence, suggesting that the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI) in the traditional sense is already under control, UNN reports with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

We love our current products, but we are here for a glorious future

- Altman wrote in his blog.

According to him, superintelligence can revolutionize science and the economy, accelerating discoveries and increasing global prosperity.

Sam Altman has previously said that the emergence of superintelligence can be expected “sooner than anyone thinks” and emphasized the importance of a cautious approach to the development of such systems.

However, OpenAI recognizes that managing them remains an open challenge.

We are almost certain that in the next few years everyone will see what we see, and that the need to proceed with great caution while maximizing the broad benefits and opportunities is essential

- Altman noted .

“Given the possibilities of our work, OpenAI cannot be an ordinary company. It is a blessing and a humbling experience to be able to play a role in this work.

Despite warnings about the dangers of superintelligence, the company recently disbanded the teams that worked on AI security. This has drawn criticism from some researchers who attribute the changes to the company's commercial ambitions.

Altman responded to critics' comments about the lack of attention to security: “I would point to our track record.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in 2025 artificial intelligence will become more specialized and focused on specific business tasks. Cybersecurity is evolving due to new threats, and companies will reconsider their approaches to cloud technologies and infrastructure.

Alina Volianska

Technologies
openaiOpenAI

