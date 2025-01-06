OpenAI is changing course: Sam Altman reveals plans for superintelligence

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that the company is focusing on creating superintelligence, suggesting that the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI) in the traditional sense is already under control, UNN reports with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

We love our current products, but we are here for a glorious future - Altman wrote in his blog.

According to him, superintelligence can revolutionize science and the economy, accelerating discoveries and increasing global prosperity.

Sam Altman has previously said that the emergence of superintelligence can be expected “sooner than anyone thinks” and emphasized the importance of a cautious approach to the development of such systems.

However, OpenAI recognizes that managing them remains an open challenge.

We are almost certain that in the next few years everyone will see what we see, and that the need to proceed with great caution while maximizing the broad benefits and opportunities is essential - Altman noted .

“Given the possibilities of our work, OpenAI cannot be an ordinary company. It is a blessing and a humbling experience to be able to play a role in this work.

Despite warnings about the dangers of superintelligence, the company recently disbanded the teams that worked on AI security. This has drawn criticism from some researchers who attribute the changes to the company's commercial ambitions.

Altman responded to critics' comments about the lack of attention to security: “I would point to our track record.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in 2025 artificial intelligence will become more specialized and focused on specific business tasks. Cybersecurity is evolving due to new threats, and companies will reconsider their approaches to cloud technologies and infrastructure.