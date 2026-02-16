OpenAI hires autonomous agent developer Peter Steinberg to accelerate AI assistant development
OpenAI is bringing in Peter Steinberg, the developer of OpenClaw, to accelerate the creation of AI assistants. His OpenClaw project, which has garnered 160,000 stars on GitHub, allows AI agents to autonomously control applications and hire people.
OpenAI has announced that Peter Steinberg, creator of the popular open-source project OpenClaw, which became a sensation in the AI agent field in early 2026, has joined its team. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
Details
Peter Steinberg, known in tech circles as the founder of PSPDFKit, created OpenClaw as a personal AI agent, which quickly garnered over 160,000 stars on GitHub.
The project went viral due to the ability of AI bots not only to conduct dialogues but also to autonomously manage other applications and even hire people to perform real-world tasks. Steinberg's move to OpenAI means that the technologies of "decentralized personal agents" that he promoted will now become part of Sam Altman's company's large-scale ecosystem.
OpenAI's new strategy in the battle for the agent market
Steinberg's hiring comes amid the developer's statements that up to 80% of modern mobile applications could disappear as their functions are taken over by intelligent agents. OpenAI aims to outpace competitors such as Anthropic and Google by integrating deeper data management capabilities directly into the ChatGPT interface.
