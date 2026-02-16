OpenAI hires autonomous agent developer Peter Steinberg to accelerate AI assistant development

$42.990.00
12:16 AM • 3398 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
09:07 PM • 10546 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 31018 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 33836 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 29527 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 29079 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 68289 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 49965 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 43992 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 34138 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
Popular news
Trump told Netanyahu he would support Israeli strikes on Iran - MediaFebruary 15, 06:17 PM • 4502 views
Zelenskyy announced the introduction of sports sanctions after the Olympic scandalFebruary 15, 06:34 PM • 5154 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for boycott of UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International PrizeFebruary 15, 06:47 PM • 4286 views
China secretly builds nuclear facilities in remote mountain valleys - NYTPhotoFebruary 15, 07:10 PM • 11896 views
Hungary and Slovakia demand Croatia open an alternative route for transit of oil from Russia bypassing UkraineFebruary 15, 09:02 PM • 4842 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 31013 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 99082 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 157050 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 88153 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 104434 views
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand01:45 AM • 546 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 16896 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 25390 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 24126 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 27020 views
OpenAI hires autonomous agent developer Peter Steinberg to accelerate AI assistant development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

OpenAI is bringing in Peter Steinberg, the developer of OpenClaw, to accelerate the creation of AI assistants. His OpenClaw project, which has garnered 160,000 stars on GitHub, allows AI agents to autonomously control applications and hire people.

OpenAI hires autonomous agent developer Peter Steinberg to accelerate AI assistant development

OpenAI has announced that Peter Steinberg, creator of the popular open-source project OpenClaw, which became a sensation in the AI agent field in early 2026, has joined its team. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Peter Steinberg, known in tech circles as the founder of PSPDFKit, created OpenClaw as a personal AI agent, which quickly garnered over 160,000 stars on GitHub.

Airbnb introduces conversational AI for travel planning15.02.26, 06:00 • 3786 views

The project went viral due to the ability of AI bots not only to conduct dialogues but also to autonomously manage other applications and even hire people to perform real-world tasks. Steinberg's move to OpenAI means that the technologies of "decentralized personal agents" that he promoted will now become part of Sam Altman's company's large-scale ecosystem.

OpenAI's new strategy in the battle for the agent market

Steinberg's hiring comes amid the developer's statements that up to 80% of modern mobile applications could disappear as their functions are taken over by intelligent agents. OpenAI aims to outpace competitors such as Anthropic and Google by integrating deeper data management capabilities directly into the ChatGPT interface.

AI arms race sparks credit derivatives boom among tech giants15.02.26, 02:50 • 8560 views

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Sam Altman
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Bloomberg L.P.
Google