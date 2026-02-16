OpenAI hires autonomous agent developer Peter Steinberg to accelerate AI assistant development

OpenAI has announced that Peter Steinberg, creator of the popular open-source project OpenClaw, which became a sensation in the AI agent field in early 2026, has joined its team. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Peter Steinberg, known in tech circles as the founder of PSPDFKit, created OpenClaw as a personal AI agent, which quickly garnered over 160,000 stars on GitHub.

Airbnb introduces conversational AI for travel planning

The project went viral due to the ability of AI bots not only to conduct dialogues but also to autonomously manage other applications and even hire people to perform real-world tasks. Steinberg's move to OpenAI means that the technologies of "decentralized personal agents" that he promoted will now become part of Sam Altman's company's large-scale ecosystem.

OpenAI's new strategy in the battle for the agent market

Steinberg's hiring comes amid the developer's statements that up to 80% of modern mobile applications could disappear as their functions are taken over by intelligent agents. OpenAI aims to outpace competitors such as Anthropic and Google by integrating deeper data management capabilities directly into the ChatGPT interface.

AI arms race sparks credit derivatives boom among tech giants