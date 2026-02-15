Airbnb introduces conversational AI for travel planning

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced a large-scale integration of large language models into the service. New features will allow the application to "know" its user, providing personalized ad search, assistance in trip planning, and simplified property management tools for hosts. This was reported by Techcrunch, writes UNN.

Details

The company is already testing search using natural language queries, allowing customers to ask complex questions about housing instead of using standard filters. Ahmad Al-Dahle, a former Llama model developer at Meta, was brought in to improve the system. In the future, Airbnb plans to integrate sponsored offers directly into the conversational interface, making advertising part of a live dialogue with the traveler.

Automation of support and financial success

Special attention is paid to the support service, where intelligent bots already independently solve 30% of customer problems in North America. Chesky plans to expand language coverage and add voice functions to automate the processing of most requests. Simultaneously with the technological update, the company demonstrated financial stability, reporting revenue of $2.78 billion for the fourth quarter, which is 12% more than last year's figures.

