February 14, 07:48 PM
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Airbnb introduces conversational AI for travel planning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Airbnb integrates large language models for personalized accommodation search and travel planning assistance. The company is testing natural language search and expanding customer support automation.

Airbnb introduces conversational AI for travel planning

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced a large-scale integration of large language models into the service. New features will allow the application to "know" its user, providing personalized ad search, assistance in trip planning, and simplified property management tools for hosts. This was reported by Techcrunch, writes UNN.

Details

The company is already testing search using natural language queries, allowing customers to ask complex questions about housing instead of using standard filters. Ahmad Al-Dahle, a former Llama model developer at Meta, was brought in to improve the system. In the future, Airbnb plans to integrate sponsored offers directly into the conversational interface, making advertising part of a live dialogue with the traveler.

Automation of support and financial success

Special attention is paid to the support service, where intelligent bots already independently solve 30% of customer problems in North America. Chesky plans to expand language coverage and add voice functions to automate the processing of most requests. Simultaneously with the technological update, the company demonstrated financial stability, reporting revenue of $2.78 billion for the fourth quarter, which is 12% more than last year's figures.

Mexican Police to Use Robot Dogs for Security at 2026 World Cup12.02.26, 02:07 • 4932 views

Stepan Haftko

TechnologiesReal Estate
