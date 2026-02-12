Mexican Police to Use Robot Dogs for Security at 2026 World Cup

Robot dogs will assist Mexican police with early threat screening at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This was reported by Interesting Engineering, informs UNN.

It is noted that the authorities of Guadalupe, a municipality in the state of Nuevo León Estado, purchased four such robots and formed a K9-X unit from them.

They can enter confined or risky environments, transmit real-time video to police teams, and issue voice commands to suspects, reducing the need for officers to immediately put themselves in harm's way. - the report says.

It is indicated that the Guadalupe City Council spent about 2.5 million pesos (approximately 145,000 dollars) on the robot dogs.

Each robot is equipped with cameras, night vision lenses, and durable materials that allow it to navigate rough terrain, climb stairs, and operate in low visibility conditions. - the publication notes.

The media adds that the robots are not armed: their role is limited to observation, communication, and risk assessment, "acting as an advanced set of eyes and ears, rather than a law enforcement tool."

