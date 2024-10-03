OpenAI has raised $6.6 billion in investments

OpenAI has attracted $6.6 billion in investment, which could value the company at $157 billion. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

With this capital, the company's valuation could reach $157 billion, strengthening its position among the most valuable private companies in the world.

The investors included regular venture capital partners such as Thrive Capital and Khosla Ventures, as well as Microsoft, which is one of OpenAI's key sponsors.

