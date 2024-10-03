OpenAI has raised $6.6 billion in investments
Kyiv • UNN
OpenAI has received $6.6 billion in investment, which could raise the company's valuation to $157 billion. The investors include venture capital funds and Microsoft, one of OpenAI's key sponsors.
Details
With this capital, the company's valuation could reach $157 billion, strengthening its position among the most valuable private companies in the world.
The investors included regular venture capital partners such as Thrive Capital and Khosla Ventures, as well as Microsoft, which is one of OpenAI's key sponsors.
