The number of brigades under the "Contract 18-24" project has been increased from 16 to 24 - Ministry of Defense

The number of brigades that volunteers can join under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's "Contract 18-24" project has been increased from 16 to 24. The corresponding order was signed by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Andriy Hnatov. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

The following brigades have been added to the list of brigades participating in the project:

47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura";

54th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa;

3rd Separate Tank Iron Brigade;

82nd Separate Airborne Assault Bukovynian Brigade;

34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade;

103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade named after Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky;

108th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade;

127th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As before, you can also join the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, the 38th Separate Marine Brigade, the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, the 39th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade, the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, and the 59th Separate Assault Brigade.

Thus, it is now possible to sign a contract, choosing a brigade from the Land Forces, Naval Forces, Airborne Assault Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, and Territorial Defense Forces - the statement said.

"Contract 18-24" offers financial stability guaranteed by the state: a contract for UAH 1,000,000, of which UAH 200,000 is paid immediately after signing the contract, and the remaining UAH 800,000 later in two installments.

The Ministry of Defense noted that volunteers will receive a monthly allowance of up to UAH 120,000 per month plus additional payments for combat missions. The total amount can be up to 2,000,000 per year. They will have the opportunity of a "zero" mortgage, state-funded education, free medical care (including dental prosthetics), as well as the right to travel abroad after one year of service.

The law also guarantees exemption from mobilization for 12 months after the contract expires.

You can apply on the website 18-24.army.gov.ua or through the application Reserve+.

"Contract 18-24": the list of positions for volunteers has been doubled