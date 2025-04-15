"Contract 18-24": the list of positions for volunteers has been doubled

As part of the "Contract 18-24" project, the list of positions for volunteers who want to join the defense of Ukraine has been expanded, the number of available positions has been increased from 9 to 18, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced on Facebook, UNN writes.

The "Contract 18-24" project continues to develop. We are expanding opportunities for citizens who want to voluntarily join the defense of Ukraine. We have increased the list of positions available to volunteers. This allows everyone who is ready to join the army to choose the direction where their skills and abilities will be most effective. The number of available positions has doubled - from 9 to 18 - Umerov said.

Details

The Minister listed the new positions:

senior shooter-number of service;

gunner;

machine gunner-scout;

senior gunner;

scout-gunner;

scout-number of service;

scout-radio operator;

scout-operator;

senior scout-shooter-sniper;

According to Umerov, they supplement the list that appeared earlier within the project:

shooter;

senior shooter;

shooter-sniper;

shooter-medic;

grenade launcher assistant;

grenade launcher;

senior grenade launcher;

scout;

senior scout.

"Currently, 16 brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are participating in the "Contract 18-24" project," Umerov said.

According to him, the goal is to "provide more opportunities for soldiers to consciously choose their role, serve effectively and receive decent financial and social support." "We continue to work to create a strong, motivated and professional army," the minister stressed.

