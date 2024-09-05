OpenAI co-founder raises $1 billion for new AI security startup

Safe Superintelligence (SSI), co-founded by former OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, has raised $1 billion in cash to develop secure artificial intelligence systems that far exceed human capabilities. This is reported by Reuters, UNN.

Ilya Sutskever, 37, is one of the most influential technologists in the AI industry. In June, he co-founded SSI with Daniel Gross, who previously led AI initiatives at Apple (AAPL.O), and Daniel Levy, a former OpenAI researcher.

Sutskever and Levy are the principal investigators, and Gross is responsible for computing and fundraising.

SSI, which currently employs 10 people, plans to use the funds to purchase computing power and hire the best specialists. The company will create a small team of researchers and engineers.

SSI is currently focusing on hiring people who fit into its culture. Gross said they spend hours checking to see if candidates have “good character” and look for people with extraordinary abilities rather than overemphasizing degrees and experience in the field.

They will deal with the issues of AI safety, i.e., preventing it from causing harm. This is a hot topic amid fears that unauthorized AI may act against the interests of humanity. SSI also plans to cooperate with cloud providers and chip companies to finance its computing needs.

According to the publication, the company is currently valued at $5 billion. This funding underscores that some investors are still willing to make big bets on exceptional talent focused on basic AI research. Among the investors are leading venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, DST Global, and SV Angel.

