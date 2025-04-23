The Ministry of Defense announced when and what types of deferrals will become available in "Reserve+"

$41.520.14
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 10963 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 30260 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26896 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 48434 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 32012 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 31399 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 29624 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34284 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43898 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 67986 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Publications
Exclusives
"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 66142 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 67798 views

Russian drone attack on bus in Marganets: 9 dead and 32 injured, investigation launched

April 23, 08:25 AM • 22915 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 43870 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 26635 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 30260 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 26907 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 48434 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 44102 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 68007 views
Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 3038 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 9626 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 34872 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 34378 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 64237 views
The Ministry of Defense announced when and what types of deferrals will become available in "Reserve+"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

By May 8, the mobile application "Reserve+" plans to launch the registration of deferrals for temporarily disabled persons and those whose husband/wife is in the service and has a child under 18 years of age. The Ministry of Defense seeks to make all deferrals online.

The Ministry of Defense announced when and what types of deferrals will become available in "Reserve+"

The "Reserve+" mobile application plans to launch the registration of deferrals for two more categories by May 8. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko on the telethon, reports UNN.

By May 8, we plan to launch two new types of deferrals. The first is for people with temporary incapacity for service for a period of 6 to 12 months. The second is for those whose husband or wife is currently in service and has a child under 18

- said Chernogorenko.

She noted that the goal of the Ministry of Defense is to make all deferrals online.

35 types of deferral will be available online in Reserve+: when28.03.25, 18:10 • 36998 views

Supplement

In March, deferrals became available in Ukraine for people with disabilities, which can be оформлені in the mobile application "Reserve+".

Deferrals in the Reserve+ application were launched last fall for three categories — people with disabilities with a PFU pension certificate; students, graduate students and doctoral students; as well as large families with three children under 18 in a joint marriage.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
