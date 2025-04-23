The Ministry of Defense announced when and what types of deferrals will become available in "Reserve+"

The "Reserve+" mobile application plans to launch the registration of deferrals for two more categories by May 8. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko on the telethon, reports UNN.

By May 8, we plan to launch two new types of deferrals. The first is for people with temporary incapacity for service for a period of 6 to 12 months. The second is for those whose husband or wife is currently in service and has a child under 18 - said Chernogorenko.

She noted that the goal of the Ministry of Defense is to make all deferrals online.

35 types of deferral will be available online in Reserve+: when

Supplement

In March, deferrals became available in Ukraine for people with disabilities, which can be оформлені in the mobile application "Reserve+".

Deferrals in the Reserve+ application were launched last fall for three categories — people with disabilities with a PFU pension certificate; students, graduate students and doctoral students; as well as large families with three children under 18 in a joint marriage.