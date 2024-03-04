OPEC+ countries extended oil production cuts until the end of June

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17528 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 57014 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43434 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 212759 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191279 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176815 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221664 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249373 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155193 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371657 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171275 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 62060 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 81120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36472 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16007 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 57000 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 212742 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 172705 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191270 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11584 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20547 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21113 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37505 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45273 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

OPEC+ countries extended oil production cuts until the end of June

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101916 views

OPEC+ countries agreed to extend oil production cuts until the end of June to support oil prices.

OPEC+ countries extended oil production cuts until the end of June

OPEC countries and its partners have extended their oil production cuts until the end of June. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to the organization's delegates, UNN reports.

Details

Traders and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had been expecting this move.

In November 2023, OPEC countries and their partners agreed to voluntarily extend the production cuts by 2.2 million barrels per day for the first quarter.

In January, Kazakhstan and Iran did not fulfill their reduction obligations, but promised to improve compliance with quotas and compensate for excess production, Bloomberg notes.

Since the end of 2022, OPEC has implemented a series of production cuts to support the market amid rising US and other producers' output and demand concerns as major economies struggle with high interest rates.

This decision is intended to stabilize the market and avoid negative impacts on the economy.

Oil rises in price after OPEC+ maintains output cuts, but is heading for a weekly loss02.02.24, 11:06 • 25406 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Iran
Kazakhstan
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90