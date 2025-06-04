russian dictator vladimir putin stated that he does not understand how to conduct negotiations with Ukraine at the highest level. At the same time, he called the Ukrainian authorities a "terrorist regime", russian media reports, writes UNN.

Today, against the background of heavy losses, retreating along the entire line of combat engagement, trying to intimidate russia, the kyiv elite has moved on to organizing terrorist attacks. And at the same time, they are asking to suspend hostilities, asking for a meeting at the highest level. How to hold such meetings in such conditions - said the head of the kremlin.

In addition, the dictator stated that in Ukraine the government is becoming "terrorist" and it is impossible to negotiate with it.

Who generally negotiates with those who rely on terror? Who generally negotiates with terrorists? - putin said.

He also expressed the opinion that a break in hostilities would be used by kyiv for allegedly violent mobilization, stockpiling weapons and preparing terrorist attacks.

Power is more important for the kyiv regime than peace and people's lives - added the dictator.

Zelenskyi said that he supports the idea of a meeting in the "four" format: the leaders of Turkey, the United States, Ukraine and russian dictator vladimir putin. At the same time, the Head of the Ukrainian state noted that it is unlikely to help stop the fire.