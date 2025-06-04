"Terrorist regime": Putin commented on the possibility of meeting with Zelenskyy

$41.640.02
"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran
04:52 PM • 600 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

04:37 PM • 2050 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

02:27 PM • 10506 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18302 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 20149 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 22735 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 19720 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 20804 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM • 30569 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35741 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

03:03 PM • 10255 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 22461 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 92169 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 133470 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 224360 views
"Terrorist regime": Putin commented on the possibility of meeting with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2924 views

The Russian dictator stated that he does not see the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine at the highest level, calling the Ukrainian authorities "terrorist." He believes that a break in hostilities will be used to prepare terrorist attacks.

"Terrorist regime": Putin commented on the possibility of meeting with Zelenskyy

russian dictator vladimir putin stated that he does not understand how to conduct negotiations with Ukraine at the highest level. At the same time, he called the Ukrainian authorities a "terrorist regime", russian media reports, writes UNN.

Details 

Today, against the background of heavy losses, retreating along the entire line of combat engagement, trying to intimidate russia, the kyiv elite has moved on to organizing terrorist attacks. And at the same time, they are asking to suspend hostilities, asking for a meeting at the highest level. How to hold such meetings in such conditions

- said the head of the kremlin.

In addition, the dictator stated that in Ukraine the government is becoming "terrorist" and it is impossible to negotiate with it.

Who generally negotiates with those who rely on terror? Who generally negotiates with terrorists?

- putin said.

He also expressed the opinion that a break in hostilities would be used by kyiv for allegedly violent mobilization, stockpiling weapons and preparing terrorist attacks.

Power is more important for the kyiv regime than peace and people's lives

- added the dictator. 

Addition

Zelenskyi said that he supports the idea of a meeting in the "four" format: the leaders of Turkey, the United States, Ukraine and russian dictator vladimir putin. At the same time, the Head of the Ukrainian state noted that it is unlikely to help stop the fire

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
