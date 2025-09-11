$41.210.09
03:15 PM
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
OPEC confirms high oil demand forecasts and sees stable economic growth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

OPEC maintained its oil demand forecasts for 2025-2026, indicating global economic growth. This decision supports the cartel's optimism regarding stable energy prices.

OPEC confirms high oil demand forecasts and sees stable economic growth

On September 11, OPEC did not change its forecasts for global oil demand for 2025 and 2026, noting that the global economy continues to grow in the second half of the year. This is stated in the organization's monthly report, writes UNN.

Details

The cartel's optimism is supported by the decision of the broader OPEC+ group of producers last Sunday to increase oil production quotas from October. According to analysts, the main reason is Saudi Arabia's desire to restore its share in the global oil market.

Russia's oil revenues fell to a record low since the start of the war - IEA recorded a serious decline11.09.25, 14:23 • 1820 views

According to forecasts, oil demand remains high, which confirms the current resilience of the global economy and supports producers' hopes for stable prices in the energy market.

Recall

Brent and WTI oil prices fell amid rising US crude oil and gasoline inventories, which increases the risk of oversupply. Weak demand and a slowdown in the US economy are putting pressure on oil markets, despite geopolitical risks.

Earlier it was reported that oil prices rose after OPEC+'s decision to increase production less significantly and rumors of new sanctions against Russia. Brent and WTI rose to $66.37 and $62.58 per barrel, respectively.

Stepan Haftko

