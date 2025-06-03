Only two out of ten power lines are working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP - Grossi

Only two of the ten power lines are operating at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This situation can only be corrected by making political decisions that will contribute to the cessation of hostilities around the plant, IAEA глава Рафаель Гроссі explained, reported by UNN. correspondent

Details

Of the ten power lines at the ZNPP, only two lines remain in operation - one 750 kV and the other 330 kV. Periodically, these lines can also be disconnected, turned off. Certain repair works are being carried out, but unfortunately this situation is unpredictable and will continue - explained Grossi.

Grossi also added that a political decision is needed to correct this situation, which will contribute to the end of hostilities around the ZNPP.

In order for this situation to stabilize, political and general negotiations are needed, which will lead to a reduction in the military presence at the station. Ideally, to stop the fighting. But until there is some political decision - explained Grossi.

According to the head of the IAEA, for now, all that can be done is to carry out repairs so that the plant can operate at least partially.

Right now, all we can do is repair the power lines so they can continue to operate somehow - explained Grossi.

Supplement

The head of the IAEA stated that he does not agree with the Greenpeace report on the preparatory work of the Russians to launch the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He added that the main thing for the IAEA is to comply with safety conditions.