Only two out of ten power lines are working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP - Grossi

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 542 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
08:15 AM • 35194 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 74798 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 42900 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 114703 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 103527 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 117169 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 123131 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 222040 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 169561 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.9m/s
41%
748mm
Popular news

Appropriated over 400,000: the director of an educational institution will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

June 3, 02:10 AM • 42306 views

The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA

June 3, 02:41 AM • 45625 views

"Memorandum" on peace from Russia: Russian media обнародовали the full list of the Kremlin's "wants"

June 3, 03:12 AM • 49260 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

07:15 AM • 22581 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 60418 views
Publications

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 542 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 74798 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 60899 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 114704 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 222040 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Vitalii Kim

Rustem Umerov

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Chernihiv

Sums

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 18343 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

07:15 AM • 22942 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

06:54 AM • 18700 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 145464 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 150862 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

MiG-31

Only two out of ten power lines are working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP - Grossi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2354 views

Rafael Grossi stated that political negotiations are necessary to stabilize the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. They should lead to a reduction in military presence and a cessation of hostilities.

Only two out of ten power lines are working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP - Grossi

Only two of the ten power lines are operating at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This situation can only be corrected by making political decisions that will contribute to the cessation of hostilities around the plant, IAEA глава Рафаель Гроссі explained, reported by UNN. correspondent

Details

Of the ten power lines at the ZNPP, only two lines remain in operation - one 750 kV and the other 330 kV. Periodically, these lines can also be disconnected, turned off. Certain repair works are being carried out, but unfortunately this situation is unpredictable and will continue

- explained Grossi.

Grossi also added that a political decision is needed to correct this situation, which will contribute to the end of hostilities around the ZNPP.

In order for this situation to stabilize, political and general negotiations are needed, which will lead to a reduction in the military presence at the station. Ideally, to stop the fighting. But until there is some political decision

- explained Grossi.

According to the head of the IAEA, for now, all that can be done is to carry out repairs so that the plant can operate at least partially.

Right now, all we can do is repair the power lines so they can continue to operate somehow

- explained Grossi.

Supplement

The head of the IAEA stated that he does not agree with the Greenpeace report on the preparatory work of the Russians to launch the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He added that the main thing for the IAEA is to comply with safety conditions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarPolitics
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9