Only a quarter of Ukrainians are satisfied with their lives: new survey

Only 25% of Ukrainians are satisfied with their lives, despite the harsh conditions of war and economic hardship. Most experience high levels of anxiety. This is evidenced by the results of KMIS, transmits UNN.

A study of the personal well-being of Ukrainians based on the methodology of the UK Office for National Statistics conducted in June 2024 showed that well-being is not only about the economy, but also about emotional state, health, relationships, living conditions, work, and education. This makes it possible to assess the quality of life in a deeper way than conventional economic indicators.

Key results of the study of personal well-being of Ukrainians:

- Life satisfaction: 42% of respondents rate their life as unsatisfactory, which may indicate difficulties in socioeconomic and psychological aspects. Only 25% feel high or very high life satisfaction, which is significantly lower than the expected standards of well-being.

- Meaning and value of work: 62% of respondents consider their activities to be meaningful and worthwhile. However, more than a third consider it partially worthwhile, which indicates the need to support active participation in life and create opportunities for self-realization.

- Happiness: 50% of Ukrainians experience low or medium levels of happiness. Only 43% have a high or very high level of happiness, which emphasizes the need to improve social, economic, and cultural conditions.

- Anxiety level: 43% of respondents experience high levels of anxiety, indicating emotional instability. Only 34% reported low levels of anxiety, indicating the importance of creating a favorable social environment and opportunities for emotional support.

“The results show an interesting feature: although 75% of Ukrainians are dissatisfied with their lives and 65% experience high levels of anxiety, 62% still find significant meaning in what they do. This shows that a sense of meaning helps Ukrainians partially cope with stress and difficulties. This may be due to the importance of cultural, historical, and patriotic values for us. It is worth exploring this further, because a sense of meaning can become the basis for programs that support activity, cohesion, and psychological recovery,” said Olena Litvinova, partner at Ruban Litvinova Social Impact Advisory and co-author of the project.

Comparison of the well-being of Ukrainians and the British

The study also provides an opportunity to compare the level of personal well-being in Ukraine and the UK:

- In Ukraine, almost half of the respondents (46%) feel dissatisfied with their lives, while in the UK, only 6% of them do.

- 60% of Ukrainians consider their work to be meaningful, compared to 80% of Britons, indicating similar sentiments about the importance of what they do.

- Only 43% of Ukrainians feel happy, while in the UK this figure is 74%.

- Half of Ukrainians experience high levels of anxiety, while in the UK, only one in four people are affected by anxiety.

The study was conducted by the Ruban Litvinova Social Impact Advisory, an impact strategy development agency, and the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) with the support of the Social Value Ukraine community in June 2024.

The survey, which was conducted via telephone interviews (CATI), covered 2008 respondents from the government-controlled areas of Ukraine.

In Ukraine, about 50% of Ukrainians gave priority to freedom over security. On the other hand, 34% of respondents said they were ready to give up some of their rights and civil liberties to the state in exchange for security.