Almost 90% of Ukrainians experienced stress in 2024: what affected the population the most

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Almost 90% of Ukrainians experienced stress in 2024: what affected the population the most

Almost 90% of Ukrainians experienced stress in 2024: what affected the population the most

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to KIIS, 87% of Ukrainians faced at least one stressful situation in 2024. The most common causes of stress were bombings and shelling (39%), separation from loved ones (30%), and death of loved ones (26%).

In 2024, 87% of Ukrainians faced at least one stressful situation. Only 10% of respondents said they had not experienced any stress. This is stated in the study of the KIIS, reports UNN

The report states that these are some of the worst indicators for the entire period of observations that KIIS has been conducting since 2000.

For comparison, in 2013 this figure was only 52%.

The most common stressful situations of Ukrainians in 2024:

- Bombing and shelling - 39% of respondents;

- separation from loved ones - 30%;

- death of loved ones - 26%;

- serious illness of loved ones - 23%;

- personal illness - 18%.

War is the main factor of stress

KIIS researchers note that after 2020, the number of people who did not experience any stressful situations began to decline rapidly. Initially, this was due to the coronavirus pandemic: in 2020, the share of such respondents dropped to 29%.

However, the greatest stress on the population was caused by the full-scale invasion of Russia.

While in 2020 only 2% of Ukrainians faced shelling or bombing, in 2024 this figure rose to 39%. At the same time, the number of people who lost their jobs or lost their livelihoods has been gradually increasing since 2019.

This indicator peaked in 2022-2023, and in 2024 it declined slightly, which may indicate that the population has partially adapted.

Stress hit residents of the East and South hardest

The survey also shows regional differences in stress levels. Residents of the western regions were the least affected, with 90% of respondents experiencing stress there.

At the same time, this figure reaches 97% in eastern Ukraine and 92% in the south.

The number of those who have experienced stress is almost the same by gender: 92% of women and 87% of men faced at least one stressful situation. The researchers also found no significant differences in the level of stress between different age groups, between urban and rural residents, or even between people with different income levels.

Ukrainians live in a state of chronic stress caused primarily by the war.

The average Ukrainian in 2024 experienced 2-3 types of stress, and the share of those who did not face any stressful situations remains critically low at 10%.

The research was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology from December 2 to 17, 2024, by telephone interviews (CATI). 985 respondents over the age of 18 were interviewed in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine (excluding residents of the occupied territories and those who left the country after February 24, 2022). The statistical error does not exceed 4.1%.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

