Tragedy at a training ground in Dnipro region due to a hostile missile strike: SBI has launched an investigation
Kyiv • UNN
The State Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal proceeding due to a Russian missile strike on a training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attack, Ukrainian servicemen were killed and injured.
The State Bureau of Investigation has opened criminal case on the fact of the death and injury of Ukrainian servicemen as a result of a Russian missile strike on a training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.
The Bureau emphasizes the importance of "thorough and impartial investigation to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy and bring the perpetrators to justice".
"Investigative actions are currently underway to clarify all the details of the event. A special joint group of law enforcement officers has gone to the scene of the shelling," the SBI informed.
Context
The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on March 1, the enemy launched a missile strike on a unit of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are casualties and wounded, an investigation is underway.
The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Mykhailo Drapaty, reacted to the tragic enemy strike on the training ground, stating that he had initiated an independent investigation and promised to bring all those involved in the incident to justice.