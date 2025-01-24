One of Russia's largest refineries is damaged, drones also hit Ryazan thermal power plant - sources

As a result of the operation of the SBU and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, facilities of the Ryazan oil refinery company were damaged. Sources also confirmed that UAVs attacked a thermal power plant in the city of Ryazan, Russia, UNN reports.

Details

The SBU, together with the SSO, struck one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, the Ryazan Oil Refinery, and the Ryazan CHP. - Sources.

Details of explosive “cotton” in Russia

Last night, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine practiced at the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company.

This refinery is one of the largest in Russia with a refining capacity of 17 million tons of oil per year. At least three tanks are on fire. Additionally, the fire, which arose as a result of UAV strikes, engulfed the workshop where the diesel fuel and aviation kerosene hydrotreatment unit is located. - The message reads.

It is noted that more than 50 explosions were recorded by local residents, as stated in comments on social networks.

SBU and SSO drones visited the Ryazan oil pumping station and the Ryazan thermal power plant.

The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, continues to impose effective “drone sanctions” against Russian military-industrial complex and oil sector companies in the Russian rear. Work to weaken the enemy's military capabilities will continue - an informed source in the SBU said.

