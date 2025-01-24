One of Russia's largest refineries is damaged, drones also hit Ryazan thermal power plant - sources

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 94809 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101067 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109022 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111800 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132668 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103999 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136155 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103801 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113450 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117006 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120514 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 68459 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115305 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 40262 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 38894 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 94809 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132668 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136155 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167711 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157406 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30407 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 38894 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115305 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120514 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140542 views
Actual
One of Russia's largest refineries is damaged, drones also hit Ryazan thermal power plant - sources

One of Russia's largest refineries is damaged, drones also hit Ryazan thermal power plant - sources

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40684 views

The SBU and the Special Forces conducted a successful operation to destroy the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of the largest in Russia. The attack damaged the tanks and the hydrotreatment shop, and also hit the Ryazan CHP plant.

As a result of the operation of the SBU and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, facilities of the Ryazan oil refinery company were damaged. Sources also confirmed that UAVs attacked a thermal power plant in the city of Ryazan, Russia, UNN reports.

Details

The SBU, together with the SSO, struck one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, the Ryazan Oil Refinery, and the Ryazan CHP.

- Sources. 

Details of explosive “cotton” in Russia

Last night, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine practiced at the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company.

This refinery is one of the largest in Russia with a refining capacity of 17 million tons of oil per year. At least three tanks are on fire. Additionally, the fire, which arose as a result of UAV strikes, engulfed the workshop where the diesel fuel and aviation kerosene hydrotreatment unit is located. 

- The message reads. 
Image

It is noted that more than 50 explosions were recorded by local residents, as stated in comments on social networks.

Image

SBU and SSO drones visited the Ryazan oil pumping station and the Ryazan thermal power plant.

The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, continues to impose effective “drone sanctions” against Russian military-industrial complex and oil sector companies in the Russian rear. Work to weaken the enemy's military capabilities will continue

- an informed source in the SBU said.  

General Staff confirms damage to oil refineries in the Ryazan region and a plant in Bryansk24.01.25, 12:00 • 32362 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
syly-spetsialnykh-operatsii-ukrainaSpecial Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising